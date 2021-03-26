The two weeks of waiting since the presentation of the motion of censure in the City of Murcia ventured the projection of an authentic suspense film. Even more so after what happened last week in the Assembly. But the outcome was not that of a Hitchcock tape, but rather that of an algebra class: 15 councilors of PSOE, Cs and Podemos signed the document on March 10, 15 councilors voted in favor in yesterday’s extraordinary plenary session. Result: the socialist José Antonio Serrano takes over as mayor of the popular José Ballesta, something that just a month ago was not listed in the political lies.

The first motion of censure that prospers in the capital’s Consistory has served to remove from power a PP that had governed the Murcian capital since the arrival of Miguel Ángel Cámara in La Glorieta in 1995. The popular thus lose their last great municipal stronghold in the Region, after the fall of Molina de Segura and Lorca, and waiting for the popular Noelia Arroyo to take command in Cartagena in the coming months.

1 A broken government. PP and Cs never managed to function in a cohesive way, a situation that the PSOE has known how to take advantage of the heat of the story of a management that they call irregular and flawed. 2 Conjura orange. After what happened with the motion of censure in the Regional Assembly, the councilors of Cs opted to isolate themselves from external pressures and remain united in the face of “grievances suffered.” 3 Purple bounty. One of the main obstacles to the change of government was the possible request for portfolios by Podemos, whose councilors will remain in opposition.

More than a quarter of a century of PP governments has ended in Murcia, which have led the popular, according to the groups that promoted the motion, to exercise power in a patrimonial way and to ignore that they no longer had an absolute majority. The signatories of this amendment to the entirety were thus shelving, during the Plenary, the reasons that led them to their approach; those who have been insistently targeted in recent weeks.

“Sooner or later he will find himself alone, because the one who has betrayed once will do it again,” Pérez warned the new councilor.



The first, a “deficient” management of the pandemic, which, in his opinion, did not focus on protecting the neighbors and which will lead to the Economic and Social Recovery Plan, agreed last year with the then left opposition, and taken by the PP almost as a betrayal, serve as the basis of the future government program. “The document is in a drawer yellowing since then,” said Enrique Lorca. Added to this were the accusations of irregular management in the vaccination process, a circumstance that led to a harsh dialectical clash during the session between Lorca himself and Felipe Coello, president of the age group and former councilor for Sports and Health, immunized outside the protocol, as criticized by the socialist.

The first mayor will take advantage of “the job well done” left by the PP, although he argues that there will be a “change of priorities”



The argument was completed by the “ninguneo” to which the districts, “controlled through clientelistic networks” are subjected, particularly from the PSOE and Podemos, reproaching Ballesta for his commitment to “large projects that are presented and not executed”, in the words of the purple spokesperson, Ginés Ruiz. «Our yes is a yes to the changes, in search of a more egalitarian and livable Murcia; Having said that, tomorrow we will be the opposition again, “Ruiz concluded.

“This government is born cohesive with bases that will allow it to advance without quarrels and looking for the municipality”

José Antonio Serrano. New mayor of Murcia

To all this argumentative cocktail were added the accusations of corruption in the field of public procurement, which was defended more vigorously by the spokesman for Cs, Mario Gómez, censuring the “inaction” of Ballesta in the face of his multiple complaints and reiterating “the brutal campaign of harassment »that you feel you have suffered. In the four orange councilors was the key to the success of the motion and there have been no cracks of any kind, after the almost spiritual retreat that they have jointly starred in in recent days. A consensual decision that puts an end to a coalition that barely took a few months to make water and that never gave the impression of true cohesion or unity of action, the one that Serrano hopes will occur in this new stage.

«Hoaxes and search for armchairs»



“Sooner or later he will find himself alone, because whoever has betrayed once will do it again,” his spokesperson, Rebeca Pérez, warned him from the popular bench, while criticizing the inappropriateness in the midst of a pandemic of a motion based “on hoaxes” and in the mere “search for armchairs.” “We do have a city project and the support of Murcians and you have pulled the trigger of political suicide, as shown by the poll published a few days ago by LA VERDAD,” proclaimed Pérez.

“This team leaves with legitimacy of origin, won in the elections, and of exercise: honesty is its only heritage”

José Ballesta. Former first mayor of the capital

Until yesterday, only the first mayor had the external support of the three councilors of Vox, in disagreement with his policies “of a tinge of blue socialism”, but that they were erected as the containment dike before “the landing of communism” that will bring , in his opinion, the new alternative majority in La Glorieta. “We told you a year ago, Mr. Ballesta, to dismiss Mario Gómez, because a scorpion always stings,” lamented its leader, José Ángel Antelo, accusing the orange spokesman of using tricks to achieve his place in the SMS and in the use of funds from the Group of Cs in the Assembly to pay electoral expenses.

Lying shouldn’t be free; the citizens of Murcia deserve a government clean of corruption »

Mario Gomez. Municipal leader of Cs

Crossbow knew, and this was reflected in his intervention, that he would not be saved by the bell. Faced with this prospect and in keeping with his mood, he shunned confrontation. “It is the most difficult speech of my life for having to put words to the feeling of gratitude that invades me,” he confessed before thanking, one by one, the work of his team, with personalized words of affection. “May the wind blow in your favor,” he wished the new government team elegantly.

«Our yes is a yes to changes and to put people ahead in decision-making; it is not a blank check »

Ginés Ruiz. Podemos spokesperson

In the air, at least in its current conception, are the great projects that Ballesta has tried to carry out. Those that he called emblematic, such as South Connection, the continuation of Murcia Río or the King Wolf Fortresses, but also others of management and more urgent, such as the reform of the much criticized public transport system. “If there is a job well done, it will be necessary to take advantage of it and continue with it, but what will surely change are the priorities, turning us over to the people who have the worst time,” concluded the one who since yesterday is the new mayor of Murcia. A new film begins, it remains to see the tone of the production.