The PSOE has dealt a blow to the hegemony that the PP has maintained since 2023 in all the Andalusian capitals. This Thursday the plenary session of the Jaén City Council approved a motion of censure against councilor Agustín González with the support of the PSOE and Jaén Deserves More (JM+), until now coalition partners of the PP. After intense negotiations and an agreement between socialists and the municipalist formation, Julio Millán (PSOE) recovers the baton of command.

