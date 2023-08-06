The debacle of the PSOE in the municipal and regional elections on May 28 left a dejected formation that in a few hours had to be activated again by the call for the 23-J elections. Whether they were losers or winners in the May meeting, the socialist barons put aside any reproach and began to mobilize the party, with former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero at the helm.

The attitude, the statements and, above all, the appointments that PP and Vox made after allying themselves in regional and local governments were the revulsion for leaders, middle managers and socialist militants to change their state of mind and launch the campaign with more force . The Valencian Community was the beginning of the change of course in the campaign for the generals. And the return of “party patriotism.”

Pedro Sánchez himself, after being blocked at the beginning of the campaign in the face to face with the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, decided to multiply his public appearances, recognize the mistakes made and not abandon the banner of progressivism against the alliance between the PP and Vox, to which numerous polls gave a large majority to govern (it was not the case of 40dB. in their polls for EL PAÍS and SER). In the socialist ranks he permeated this message: how can it be that no one is worried about the coming of the right and the extreme right? But it does worry. And a lot, they detected in Ferraz, the federal headquarters of the PSOE, and in the territorial organizations.

The Valencian Community was the shock. The electoral loss of the PSPV and, therefore, the certainty that its leader and regional president, Ximo Puig, would not have the option of aspiring to his investiture, was one of the most severe blows that the PSOE accused after 28-M . Now, Puig and many Valencian socialists are pleased because his defeat and the acceleration with which the winners prepared the investiture of the popular Carlos Mazón could have been the lever for change in the campaign.

All the socialist candidates, with Pedro Sánchez at the helm, have since been able to brandish much more than the mere scarecrow from which the extreme right comes. The Valencian Community was the sample and the revulsive. Thus, the depression of the Socialists due to the defeats and, above all, the loss of power (whose enormous internal significance has yet to be revealed), was shaken by the actions of the right and the ultra-right in the formation of regional and municipal governments. To the chagrin, in addition, of Feijóo and his team, eager that before 23-J there would be no proof of the agreements with Vox. A setback on his way, which seemed safe, to Moncloa.

Thus, the rulers of the PSOE evicted —or in the process of being evicted— from their presidencies attended, between devastated and irritated, the new times. They were not willing to accept that the PSOE no longer existed or that there were “two weights”. From Andalusia the first manifestos arose to reject that the good or classic socialists felt alien to what could happen on July 23. In parallel, 39 former socialist ministers took the step of supporting the PSOE candidacies throughout Spain and the Pedro Sánchez project. Before, numerous Andalusian leaders, including those who were presidents of that community (Rafael Escuredo and Manuel Chaves) and dozens of respected names in the PSOE, such as Ana María Ruiz Tagle, Amparo Rubiales or Rafael Román, current president of the Ethics and Guarantee. “Where is that classic PSOE compared to the current one? That doesn’t exist,” ditch Román.

It became clear that they could not count on Susana Díaz in a supposed dissident group against the current secretary general. Nobody like her knows what the confrontation with Sánchez was. Since then, there have been internal primaries, which the Madrid politician won; a motion of censure against Mariano Rajoy; two electoral victories and a third election, two weeks ago, which without winning them may allow him to form a parliamentary majority.

But before July 23 there was a severe loss of municipal and regional power. The Socialists could not form majorities in Valencia, La Rioja, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura. The PSOE won the Extremadura elections but Guillermo Fernández Vara was left without the Government when the PP and Vox joined. And Extremadura, like the Valencian Community before, helped to mitigate the resentment and impulses to blame Sánchez for the evils of 28-M.

During the generals campaign, PP candidates were heard to focus their attacks on the evils that the Sánchez government with Unidas Podemos has supposedly brought to Spain, with the addition of having had ERC and Bildu as supports in many laws of the legislature . From the story it seemed that Oriol Junqueras and Arnaldo Otegi were sitting in the Council of Ministers. To this was added the collapse of United We Can.

The crestfallen socialist territorial leaders did not seem predisposed, after the defeat, to leave their skin at the 23-J appointment. But the movements of the PP and Vox throughout Spain, and of the Canary Islands Coalition and the PP in the Canary Islands, helped the socialists in form and substance to come out of prostration.

The satisfaction of the PSOE was concentrated in Castilla-La Mancha. President Emiliano García-Page resisted and won the only absolute majority for the party. Also in Asturias, with President Adrián Barbón, who will repeat with support from his left. In Aragon, President Manuel Lambán knew immediately that he could not revalidate his government. In Navarra, the acting president, the socialist María Chivite, is still negotiating to repeat as head of the regional government. From Madrid, Juan Lobato, leader of the PSM, and Reyes Maroto have the arduous task of piercing the absolute majorities of the PP in the Community and the City Council, respectively.

Mitigate frustration

The PSOE did not think after 28-M that it would have so many incentives to mitigate its frustration with the lost local and regional power. The interlocutors consulted —territorial leaders, presidents and middle managers— acknowledge that the need to vindicate the PSOE began to simmer between the municipal and regional governments and the call for the general elections. Some interlocutors recover the expression “party patriotism”. The insistence of the PP and Feijóo that, once sanchismo was repealed, a new stage began in which their interlocutor would be “the PSOE”, had as a reaction manifestos of support for all the candidacies and for Sánchez. During the campaign, day after day, in private conversations, they still trusted that former president Felipe González would ask for a vote for his party. It didn’t happen. But most of his ministers did.

Peace in the PSOE is assured if Pedro Sánchez governs again. The search for new leadership will not take place until the PSOE goes into opposition. Before, it has to be determined whether Sánchez can form a government, while the territorial barons in the opposition set their positions on the challenge of achieving their own profile and relevance from the opposition.

