The Socialist Parliamentary Group registered this Friday in Congress a Non-Law Proposal for the eradication of LGTBIphobia in the sports field, especially in soccer. This initiative’s main objective is to launch a campaign to promote inclusive sport, and gain space, visibility, acceptance and respect for the LGTBI community.

The initiative urges the Government to include in the ‘Action Protocol for the restoration of normality in competitions, tests or sporting events’, the suspension for five minutes from the competition, test or sports show, when intolerant acts against the LGTBI community, racism or violence against women occur. On the other hand, it also urges the Executive to establish courses for managerial, technical and sports personnel, with the aim of promoting respect for diversity and the reality of LGTBI people.

The sports spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Juan Luis Soto, explained that through this initiative, “the socialist parliamentary group manifests, on the international day against LGTBIphobia in sport, its clear commitment to LGTBI people who continue to suffer discrimination when practicing sports in our country. country”. “To this day, there are still situations of discrimination in the sports field, such as the situations experienced by the soccer referee Jesús Tomillero, who, when he made public his homosexuality, was the object of insults, attacks and death threats; or the activist and vice president of COGAM, and player of an LGTB team of the GMadrid Sport club, Santiago Rivero, who on February 8 suffered insults from some members of the stands “, added the deputy.

Soto has insisted that the commitment of the socialists is not only to denounce LGTBIphobic behaviors in sport, but also “fight against the stereotypes and gender roles that are associated with certain sports, eradicate any type of violence, and guarantee the sport of all LGTBI people, protecting their rights and privacy”.

In the explanatory statement of the proposition not of law, The Socialist Parliamentary Group maintains that despite the advances that have occurred in recent years in terms of equality of LGTBI people, “This sexual diversity, which both the laws and most of Spanish society assume without major problem, is not visible in the sports field”, and emphasizes that “in the XXI century, non-heterosexual sexual orientation or the participation of women transgender people are still a taboo subject in sports in general and in soccer in particular. “

“The purpose of this non-law proposal is to urge the Higher Sports Council to carry out a campaign of awareness, training and the fight against LGTBIphobia”, emphasize the Socialists in the explanatory memorandum of the initiative. They also propose that such an awareness campaign also include the fight against racism, xenophobia and hate violence.