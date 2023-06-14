Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s proposal that the most voted list govern, which the PP does not intend to comply with in dozens of town halls where it depends on Vox to relieve the PSOE mayors, has met with an order from Emiliano García-Page against the argument that for more than a year the leader of the PP has defended. The president of Castilla-La Mancha and the only socialist baron with an absolute majority proposes to the PP that the most voted list govern in six of the seven largest cities in the autonomous community. The PSOE won the elections on May 28 in Toledo, Guadalajara and Talavera while the popular ones were the first force in Albacete, Ciudad Real and Puertollano. Cuenca, where the Socialists will govern without problems, would not enter into the agreement. Vox would not have any institutional strength with this formula: the PP would not need the vote of the extreme right to win the mayoralties of Toledo, Guadalajara and Talavera. In all three cases, the PSOE stayed one councilor away from the absolute majority. Sources from the popular leadership in Castilla-La Mancha consulted by EL PAÍS reject the possibility of reaching an agreement with the PSOE, arguing that “where change has been requested there will be change and there will be agreements” with Santiago Abascal’s party. Feijóo has buried the limit of not co-governing with Vox and now openly defends pacts with the extreme right.

Sergio Gutiérrez, Secretary of Organization of the PSOE of Castilla-La Mancha and national deputy, already made this offer last week with the purpose of limiting the influence of the extreme right and avoiding that “the handle of local governments is not carried by Vox” in the localities in which the PP was the most voted list. The objective would be to guarantee part of the municipal power and avoid “a general pact of the PP with Vox, that is, with a weak PP and with a strong Vox leading the way.” “It is the trickster’s game, they want to agree with Vox without being noticed, that they explain it transparently, why they want to agree, to carry out what policies,” Gutiérrez explained. García-Page’s right-hand man will formalize the offer to the regional head of the PP, Paco Núñez, although he predictably will not accept it. “The PSOE in Castilla-La Mancha is not legitimized for that offer”, insist the leadership of the regional PP, where they emphasize that García-Page was sworn in as president of the Board in 2015 “since the defeat and pact with Podemos”. María Dolores de Cospedal won the elections with 16 seats, insufficient compared to the 14 for the PSOE and three for Pablo Iglesias’ party.

The loss of Toledo is the most symbolic of all. The PSOE has been governing the capital of Castilla-La Mancha for 16 years. The two legislatures of García-Page gave way to another two of Milagros Tolón, who will go number two on the lists to Congress for the constituency in the elections on July 23, after Ferraz tried to place him in first place, instead of to Sergio Gutierrez. Tolón obtained 11 councilors – one less than in 2019 – and with the representative of Podemos, who also lost another, he remained one of the absolute majority. The PP exceeds that mark with its nine councilors and the four from Vox. The same distribution occurred in Guadalajara, where the PSOE grew 2,000 votes and one councilor and was harmed by the division to its left. Alberto Rojo, after losing the mayoralty of the city, will be number one for that constituency. The 13 councilors that PP and Vox have in Talavera de la Reina also exceed the 12 of the PSOE.

The PP was the preferred option of voters in Albacete and Ciudad Real, where the PSOE and Ciudadanos alternated in their mayoralties in the only major territorial agreement in which the bloc policy was broken during the last legislature in Spain. In Puertollano, the only city in Castilla-La Mancha where Pedro Sánchez held a rally in the 28-M campaign, the Socialists suffered wear and tear at the polls and were penalized by the fragmentation of the left.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe