The PSOE proposes to extend the forced retirement of officials until 72 and a two -week paid permit for children’s care

The PSOE wants to make modifications to the Public Function Law to incorporate changes in the working conditions of the officials. In addition to recovering the early partial retirement, after an agreement that Minister Óscar López signed with the UGT and CCOO unions at the end of 2024, the Socialist Parliamentary Group proposes to expand forced retirement until 72 years, instead of the current 70s. This would allow public workers who want to work two more years.

But the changes that the socialists want to make in the text do not affect only the older official personnel. Among the 37 amendments presented, the PSOE has included several with which it seeks improvements in the conciliation of these workers. Specifically, it aims to incorporate a paental permit paid in two weeks for the care of sons and daughters in charge, until they turn 8.

This change would involve compliance, in part of the European directive regarding conciliation, to which the country is already late. Currently, the right to eight weeks is recognized for all workers, public or not, but no remuneration is paid. For this reason, Brussels has already opened a file to Spain. Adsar was pushing to incorporate at least four weeks in the budget negotiation, which now seems pause.

In addition to the touches of attention to Spain, in December a judge issued the first sentence in which he recognized the payment of the parental permit of eight weeks to a public employee of the City Council of Barcelona in a pioneer sentence, in which he recognizes the remuneration applying directly The European Conciliation Directive.

In addition, the Socialist Group wants to be reflected in the new Public Function Law the accumulation of the birth or adoption permit for single -parent families. Again, the amendment wants to bring to legislation cases over which the courts have already been pronounced. The Supreme Court issued a sentence in which they granted a professor of Valladolid 26 weeks of permission, instead of 16, interpreting that the statute of the public personnel must be interpreted thus so as not to discriminate against the little ones born in families with a single progenitor.

The decision of the Contentious Chamber was contrary to others taken in dozens of previous cases by the Social Chamber when they were not public employees, but a constitutional judgment concluded in November that legislation discriminates without reason for children born In homes with a single parent or parent, regardless of the chief of this, which recognizes extended permits for all families.