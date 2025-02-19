02/19/2025



Updated at 9:26 p.m.





The Socialist Parliamentary Group has proposed that officials can extend your working life until 72 and retire at that time voluntarily within the novelties that it includes in the Law of Public Function, which is being processed in Congress. With this proposal, the withdrawal of public workers could be postponed two more years with respect to the current age, set at 70 years.

This legal modification has been included by the PSOE in one of the 37 amendments that has presented this Wednesday in the lower house to undertake the legal reform that changes some retirement modalities of the officials. The bill introduces the figure of the reliever in the administration, who will be a career officer, and will run until 72 years Forced retirement for those officials who want to continue working, voluntarily, once they reach the ordinary retirement age.

In legal terms, this reform goes through a modification of the consolidated text of the Basic Statute of the Public Employee (TREBEP), the General Law of Social Security and the State Passive Classes Law. The objective of the same is to match the private sector in the possibility of traveling between active and withdrawal life, as was recently done with the validity decree to improve compatibility between pension and a job.

This volunteer 72 -year proposal for officials follows the path of the Delayed retirement reformthat the government approved last year and that has been ratified by Congress this month of February. From the second year of delay of the retirement pension, the incentive for the delay of the retirement age will increase by 2%, or its equivalent in case of collection to such elevation or mixed, for each period of delay greater than six months and less than a year. So far only the incentive for the delay of the retirement age for each full year of delay that was fulfilled (for example, 4% in the case of choosing the additional percentage option) was increased.









In addition, the PSOE has registered the legal reform to recognize the right to Partial retirement in public employment so that workers can make part -time work compatible with the collection of the pension. The Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Function, Óscar López, signed in December with the unions the agreement by which they agree to recover the right to partial retirement of public employees.

Partial retirement is a withdrawal modality that allows to make part -time work performance with the collection of the pension, and that can be linked to a relief performed by another worker. The possibility of the partial retirement of the officials, provided for in article 67 of the TREBEP, was suppressed as part of the adjustment and austerity measures. With this agreement, one of the commitments included in the Framework Agreement for a 21st Century Administration, signed with the same unions in 2022. Reincorporate this figure to the public sector will allow, as in the private, it will facilitate the transition between life active and retirement and guarantee the transfer of knowledge between generations.

The agreement provides that partial retirement in the public sector adapt to the provisions “in the legislation of social security and passive classes, with precise normative adaptations”; In this sense, the reference is the new regulatory framework for the partial retirement agreed at the Social Dialogue Board by the Government, the CEOE and Cepyme Business Organizations and the UGT and CCOO trade union organizations on July 31, 2024.