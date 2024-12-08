The PSOE has registered a legal reform in Congress with which it seeks to be able to grant mortgages to industrially built homes, a system in which the components that are part of the system to construct a building are industrially manufactured in a place other than the work and They are then moved to it to be assembled and assembled.

Specifically, the Socialist Group has registered an amendment to the project of law by which the Independent Administrative Authority for the Defense of the Financial Client is created, which proposes a reform of the 1954 law on chattel mortgages.

The parliamentary group explains that one of the obstacles for these homes has to do with financing, since with current legislation it is not possible to establish a chattel mortgage on these modules built outside the place of construction of a property.

Faced with this impossibility, financial entities, when granting financing for the self-promotion of properties that use this new technique, have been using solutions that go through the obtaining guaranteessurety insurance or constitution of pledge without displacement.

To avoid this drawback, the PSOE proposes modifying article twelve of the Law of December 16, 1954 on chattel mortgage and pledge without transfer of possession so that a chattel mortgage can be constituted on “the set of mobile construction modules intended to be assembled, assembled and incorporated as a unitary building into a property.”

It is worth remembering that A few months ago the PP registered a proposal no law in Congress with which he asked to promote, in coordination with the different public administrations, the construction of industrialized houses to alleviate the housing problem in Spain.

For its part, the PSOE defends in the justification of the amendment, to which Europa Press has accessed, that this type of construction can reduce the time of a construction project between 20% and 25% and, with appropriate installers, costs can be reduced by up to 20%, according to a study carried out by McKinsey & Company.

Likewise, the aforementioned report mentions that, in a moderate penetration forecast, the market value of industrialized construction only in the construction of new properties could reach 130 billion dollars in Europe and the United States from now to 2030. “In anticipation of the above, it is necessary to make the necessary adjustments to level the ground and avoid certain obstacles to its development,” says the PSOE.