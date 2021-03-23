The PSOE_prevented yesterday together with the PP and Vox – and against the criteria of its coalition partner, United We Can – that the amnesty law promoted by the Catalan independence forces it may even be debated in the plenary session of Congress. The Socialists had already warned that, in their opinion, the proposal is unconstitutional and, based on a report from the Chamber’s lawyers, who last week pointed in the same direction, they voted at the Table against its processing.

The slam of the initiative comes just when Esquerra, a fundamental partner of the legislature, has just signed a preliminary investiture agreement with the CUP in which the Republicans agree to grant the Government a maximum of two years to accept both the amnesty of those prosecuted and convicted of the 2017 secession attempt and the holding of a self-determination referendum.

With the elections to the Community of Madrid on the near horizon, the Socialists now have as pPriority not provoke rejection of the voters of Ciudadanos, on whom depends, as the number two of Ángel Gabilondo, Hana Jalloul, admitted yesterday, the “tiebreaker” between the bloc on the right and the bloc on the left. But in any case, he hopes to weather the reproaches of his investiture partner at the same time.

Faced with the forgiveness and forgetfulness of the crimes committed, which, as argued a few days ago by the secretary of the Socialist Organization, José Luis Ábalos, “would have a more political nature of acquittal”, the Government maintains the expectation of granting pardons to the secessionists convicted of crimes of sedition and embezzlement. A gesture that the independentistas consider, however, insufficient.

Esquerra’s spokesman in the lower house, Gabriel Rufián, for now launched a notice to stage your discomfort. «I am not going to go out here every Tuesday to tell the PSOE that it is being played. I’m not going to do it because he knows it, “he said after the meeting of the Board of Spokespersons. But he avoided going too far.

Contrary to what happened in the Catalan campaign, when it left the Executive at the mercy of Vox by voting against the decree to reform the administration for the management of European funds, ERC does not plan an immediate unfriendly gesture and will support the decree law that approved direct aid of 7,000 million euros for the self-employed and companies affected by the pandemic. “People are having a very bad time,” Rufián justified.

Crossroads



Republicans always considered that leaving the February 14 elections as the first independence force of the Parliament was as much as receiving an endorsement of the electorate for their bet on dialogue, from which they do not want to get off so easily, but the need for the votes of Junts per Catalunya to form a government once again puts them at a crossroads.

The formation of Carles Puigdemont took advantage of yesterday, in fact, the decision of the Board of Congress not to process the amnesty law to demand that those of Oriol Junqueras take note. «The path of dialogue is dead and the investiture partners should make a honesty exercise», Defended the spokesperson for the formation in the lower house, Míriam Nogueras.

The three Catalan secessionist parties with representation in Congress, ERC, Junts and the CUP, announced their intention to appeal “without hope” the Board’s decision. But they were not the only ones to censor it. Not in vain, practically all the investiture partners of the Pedro Sánchez Government discussed it. The PNV argued that it is not so obvious that the amnesty is unconstitutional and that when in doubt it is always better to leave Parliament to debate. Compromís spokesman Joan Baldoví argued that the Government should be “brave” because Catalan is a political problem that requires “political solutions.”

However, this is not the only issue that threatens to strain the Executive’s relationship with the parties that supposedly helped it shore up the legislature with the approval of the Budgets. Iglesias, determined that his last battle before leaving the vice presidency will be the regulation of rental prices, has on his side a good part of the government allies against the proposal of the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, of use tax incentives to expand the housing stock at affordable prices. And so it was warned by ERC, EH-Bildu, Más País and Compromís.