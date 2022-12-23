The Constitution establishes that the vote of the deputies is personal, but the political parties in their statutes do generally protect the discipline of their parliamentary group, although on certain occasions they give freedom to vote, especially on moral or conscience issues.

The Socialist Party in particular contemplates the voting discipline and also foresees the possible opening of files to those who violate it. This Thursday, Carmen Calvo broke the bloc of the socialist parliamentary group in favor of the trans law and abstained from voting for it in the Congress of Deputies. And this Friday it has been confirmed that the PSOE has opened a disciplinary file against the former vice president of the Government. The socialist deputy and president of the Equality Commission could suffer a fine of 600 euros, the maximum established by the party regulations in these cases. The final decision could take weeks.

Carmen Calvo has not been the only socialist deputy who has broken voting discipline. A little over a year ago, Odón Elorza engaged in this same practice when he voted against the election of Enrique Arnaldo, one of the two candidates proposed by the PP to be a magistrate of the Constitutional Court, within the framework of the agreement reached between the popular and the Executive. In that case, the file that the party opened against the former mayor of San Sebastián resulted in the imposition of the maximum sanction, a fine of 600 euros. Elorza argued on his day that his vote against Arnaldo’s appointment was due to the fact that he considered that he did not meet minimum characteristics that would guarantee an impartial exercise of the position. It was not the only time that the Basque deputy has broken party discipline: he also did so in 2014 when the abdication law was voted in Congress. But in that case he was not penalized because the file was opened by Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba’s executive, who had already been relieved. Although the occasion on which the repeat offender Olorza broke the voting discipline was when he voted ‘no’ to the investiture of Mariano Rajoy in 2016. Then he was fined 600 euros.

The former vice president of the Government explained this Thursday that she had abstained from voting on the trans law because, although she agrees that a law exists, she does not share the content of the one approved yesterday in Congress. She justified not having voted against because she does not agree with the positions of the right, to which she attributes that “they are never there to protect these groups.”

Likewise, Calvo, faced with the possibility of a sanction, expressed that he “always” assumes the consequences of his actions.

The leadership of the socialist parliamentary group will now designate an instructor to study the case and will assess, among other things, the political context, the importance of the vote and will also attend to the explanations of Carmen Calvo. In the end, in a process that can last months, the sanction will be established.