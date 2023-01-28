The PSOE of the Region of Murcia will appear as a private prosecution in the alleged case of the alleged corruption plot in the Port of Cartagena for which Yolanda Muñoz is being investigated and which has cost her her position as president of the Port Authority. This was announced this Saturday by the Secretary for Transparency and Democratic Regeneration of the Federal Executive Commission of the PSOE and spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, Francisco Lucas.

“Given the seriousness of the alleged corruption scheme of the PP in the Cartagena Port Authority, the PSOE of the Region of Murcia has decided to take a step forward, as it always does when circumstances require it, and will appear as a private prosecution in the case,” Lucas said. “We will do it to ensure the transparency and regeneration of the institutions of the Region of Murcia, as well as to clarify the facts,” says the Socialist Party spokesman in the Regional Assembly.

Lucas recalled that “Joaquín Segado, current spokesman for the Popular Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly, was also president of the Port Authority in the stage between Antonio Sevilla and Yolanda Muñoz, both being investigated.”

The investigating judge number 1 of Cartagena saw signs of crimes in some of the contracts of the Port of Cartagena and, therefore, the complaint was admitted for processing. If confirmed, “we would be talking about very serious crimes such as trespass, influence peddling, disclosure of secrets/use of privileged information, prohibited negotiations and activity, and falsification of public documents,” Franciso Lucas insisted.