“We were in agreement with those investments, but we did not know the sentences, because they did not notify us.” This is how Enrique Lorca, Councilor for Economic Management, justified this Friday the favorable vote of the Socialist Group to some of the investments made by the government of José Ballesta charged to the amounts contributed by the promoters for the urban agreements in the north of Murcia. And it is that the local Executive and the opposition called successive press conferences this Friday to cross reproaches in relation to the information revealed last Wednesday by THE TRUTH about the destination of 26 million euros for purposes not allowed in a resolution, first of the Court Superior Court of Justice of the Region and subsequently ratified by a Supreme Court ruling.

The economic manager of the last Ballesta governments, Eduardo Martínez Oliva, opened fire, defending the actions of the popular in relation to this issue. “These files were well processed and had all the guarantees of the technicians,” said the mayor, convinced that the performance of his team “was correct.” «If they want to investigate us in search of responsibilities they will have to do it themselves, because the PSOE and C’s supported many of these projects, including the Extraordinary Investment Plan in Pedanías, promoted by the socialists and which was presented jointly with the PSOE ; or the construction of the La Fama nursery, among a long list”, defended Martínez-Oliva, adding that “they also did it having full access to all the files and documentation.” He therefore not only justified the investment fund “from which Murcians have benefited”, but was convinced that “the way in which it was done was correct”.

It is precisely in the form and in the fulfillment of the law and of the judicial sentences in which the Government loaded the inks during its later intervention. “We are waiting for the legal reports that we will receive next week to determine if we take administrative, criminal or other corresponding actions,” explained Lorca, adding that La Glorieta has detected the use of up to 26 million -as LA VERDAD advanced- in works and projects other than those for which the High Court indicated that they should be dedicated: general systems, equipment and infrastructures in the northern area. “They acted financially doped and now we have to return that money,” said Lorca; “There was a lack of foresight,” stressed the Councilor for Urbanism, Andrés Guerrero. “Referring to the single box – that is, to the item of public land assets – has no place, since they should have a section for those purposes that if they use it, they must return within a period,” added Deputy Mayor Mario Gómez, defending that in 2017 information had already been requested in this regard through a motion in plenary. “Flagrant irregularities have been committed,” he concluded.

However, the Government and the opposition agreed on something: despite the decay of the aforementioned urban agreements, it is necessary to negotiate with the affected developers, to try not to claim the gross amounts, resizing the road and drinking water infrastructures .