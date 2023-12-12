Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 08:38



The socialist councilor Esther Nevado will demand in a motion in the next plenary session that the Murcia City Council resume the activity of the Climate Round Table and that the protocol of measures to be adopted during episodes of air pollution be updated. Likewise, Nevado will ask that the government team adopt the necessary measures to continue decarbonizing the municipality, investing resources in improving the quality of the air that the population breathes and respecting the guidelines given by the WHO on this.

Nevado pointed out that “Murcia is one of the municipalities with the most polluted air in Spain and that this is a prolonged situation over time, in the face of which successive Popular Party governments have looked the other way.” He added that in recent days this circumstance has been aggravated, according to the only regional station.