The councilor of the Municipal Socialist Group, Carmen Fructuoso, denounced yesterday “the alarming situation in Casillas”, where a large hole in the middle of one of the main roads in the district has been “generating constant danger for residents” since the beginning of July. drivers and pedestrians passing through the area”, according to the mayor.

For his part, the councilor for Pedanías and Territorial Vertebration, Marco Antonio Fernández, assured that “the repair works of this hole, which are quite complex, began a few weeks ago.” «The project was drafted and awarded to a company; so that in recent weeks work has been done to solve the origin of the problem, which were water leaks from a nearby ditch and that is what caused the collapse, “he explained. “Once this part of the project is completed, work is currently being done with the service supply companies -electricity and gas-, whose work will also end shortly, and then the hole will be plugged”, he concluded.