The spokesman for the Municipal Socialist Group in the Murcia City Council, José Antonio Serrano, affirmed that he did not understand “how it is possible that eleven days have passed since the Plenary, where all the political groups except the PP, we ask for the resignation or cessation of Coello, as well as an investigation, and a finger has not been lifted “, according to sources from the political formation in a statement

These statements were made by Serrano after the presentation this Monday by the Socialist Parliamentary Group to the table of the Regional Assembly of a partial amendment of addition for the special commission of investigation on the application of the protocol of the vaccine against the coronavirus.

In this way, the Municipal Socialist Group advises Ballesta that «for ethics and dignity purify responsibilities»Before, as predicted from the socialist ranks,« that irregular vaccination is confirmed, which has already cost several resignations of high positions in the Region while the Councilor for Sports and Health, Felipe Coello, continues in his post as if he were untouchable or was above all, “declared the socialist spokesman in the Murcia City Council, José Antonio Serrano.

In Serrano’s opinion, “although the PP’s strategy is to let the days go by, it is clear that this situation is not going to be forgotten and it is better to tackle it as soon as possible, especially to demonstrate to the residents of the municipality that if we politicians break the protocols and the rules, we also pay the consequences, without being unscathed ».

The opposition party in the Murcia City Council stated that “we must send, without further delay, a loud and clear message because the more days pass, the controversy is not silenced,” added Serrano, who also warns that Mayor Ballesta «is running late». The socialist spokesman insisted that “we need to regain the trust of Murcian and the only way to do so is transparency. The special commission of inquiry must clarify all this mess about vaccination and hold accountable anyone who has breached the protocols.

Likewise, they pointed to Cs, partner of the PP in the municipal government: “It is incomprehensible that he can continue in this passive and lethargic attitude without asserting his role as a regenerative partner.” In this regard, he considers that “the level of obscurantism around vaccines and the great silence of Ballesta smell bad and leave no other way than the investigation commission.”

Finally, in the amendment presented by the Socialists in the Assembly, it is noted that “there are reasons, people responsible and people benefited by the lack of compliance with the protocols approved by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS) on the basis of the existing data in the vaccination records against Covid in the Region, of the Ministry of Health, the Imas, the Murcia City Council, the Jesús Abandonado Foundation and the 18 hospitals and private centers in the Region, with special attention to the hospital of Ibermutuamur de Espinardo ».