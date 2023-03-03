Esteban Álvarez, president of the Adimad association, made up of the directors of Secondary and Vocational Training centers, in August 2021.

Esteban Álvarez, president of the Association of Directors of Public Institutes of Madrid (Adimad), will be number three on the electoral list with which Juan Lobato will stand for the elections on May 28 to elect the next president of the Community of Madrid. This institute director, specializing in Geography and History, has defended the needs of professionals, even at the cost of confronting the powerful number two of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the Vice President and Minister of Education, Enrique Ossorio. “He can’t lie to everyone every time,” she even said of him. The Executive of the PSOE in Madrid will foreseeably approve the list this Friday, which must be ratified on Sunday by the regional committee, and on March 18 by the federal one, according to EL PAÍS socialist sources.

In addition, Llanos Castellanos will be number two of the Socialists, as Lobato had already announced, while the Madrid PSOE Organization Secretary, deputy Marta Bernardo, will be number four, according to a source familiar with the preparation of the list, which has all the approval of the national leadership of Ferraz and La Moncloa, where Minister Félix Bolaños acts as liaison with the regional organization.

Álvarez’s presence is not accidental. He is called to reflect the plan of the socialists to train 250,000 young people and improve the schools and institutes of Madrid. Thus, the PSOE is committed to a list in which the hallmarks are the defense of public services, economic management and municipalism. That is why Carlos Moreno, a surgeon at the Getafe hospital, will be number five; He will be followed by Leticia Lorenzo, an economics specialist from the Madrid executive of the Socialists, and among the top fifteen positions on the list will be Rafael Martínez, the mayor of San Martín de la Vega, the most voted in the region in the latest municipal elections. As a final wink, Guillermo Hita, mayor of Arganda and president of the Madrid federation of municipalities, will close the list.

In this way, Lobato, who has been Secretary General of the Madrid Socialists for barely a year and a half, surrounds himself with people of his utmost confidence to face key elections for the Madrid PSOE. The leader appeared in the primaries to occupy the position after the debacle of the 2021 elections, in which the party lost the leadership of the left to Más Madrid, remaining at 24 deputies, its worst historical result, and saw how the previous candidate (Ángel Gabilondo) and the regional secretary general (José Manuel Franco) left the organization.

“The situation is serious, there is a risk of having a non-priority role,” Lobato then diagnosed, to advance that, in his opinion, the organization needed a profound renewal to reactivate it after more than a quarter of a century of conservative governments in the region. Since then, Hana Jalloul has been replaced as spokesperson and a trickle of departures from the parliamentary group that has included a Madrid benchmark such as Pilar Sánchez Acera. Some symptoms that Lobato has been adjusting a team made to measure for him in the face of the upcoming elections, in which Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) starts as a favorite in all the polls. However, the left is confident that there is a party.

First, because the crisis in the health system has caused two mass demonstrations. Second, because Ayuso has suffered the wear and tear of the primary care strike since November. And third, because it is hoped that the union of Más Madrid, PSOE and Podemos can have a multiplier effect, despite the fact that the precedents indicate the opposite, since the entry into the Assembly of the party founded by Pablo Iglesias is in question (it needs obtain 5% of the votes, in which case it would achieve a minimum of seven deputies).

