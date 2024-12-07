No one has dared inside the PSOE of Madrid to take the step and stand up to Pedro Sánchez’s decision that Oscar Lopez take the reins of the party in this region to try to neutralize Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The minister, as expected, has been the only one who has presented his candidacy in the Madrid PSOE primaries and therefore the party has already proclaimed him general secretary, without the need for the militants to go to the polls.

The PSOE primaries in Madrid have expired just when they were going to get underway. This Saturday was the deadline for possible candidates to lead the party to present their candidacies. They had until exactly two in the afternoon to do it. Starting this Sunday they should collect the necessary endorsements and the militants’ votes should have been on January 11 and 18. But none of this will happen now. There has been no surprise or last-minute spontaneous decision to present an alternative to the official candidacy.

Ferraz and La Moncloa have decided that the general secretary should be Óscar López, who has not had any opponent determined to challenge him for that position, and therefore will not even have to collect the corresponding endorsements. He is now the new secretary general, a position that had been left vacant for ten days, after the resignation of Juan Lobato.

In a brief statement, the PSOE of Madrid informs the militants and affiliates that “once the deadline for the presentation of pre-candidacies for the process of election of the candidate for the General Secretariat of the PSOE of Madrid has ended, the Regional Ethics Commission has proceeded to proclaim the next candidate: Óscar López Águeda.









“By virtue of what is included in the Federal Statutes emanating from the 41st Federal Congress, article 5.bi: ‘In the event that a single pre-candidacy has been proclaimed (…), the verification body will proclaim him/her Secretary General’ , the Regional Ethics Commission proclaims Óscar López Águeda as general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid,” says this internal communication sent to the party’s militants and affiliates.

The entire primary process, therefore, declines. But the dates of the regional congress are maintained, which will be held on February 1 and 2, 2025. At that congress, a framework presentation will be debated and the new executive who will accompany López in this new journey of the Madrid PSOE will be elected.