While Tuesday morning was an ordeal for the national PSOE, the afternoon was a heart attack for the PSOE of Aragón. José Luis Ábalos entrenched himself in his deputy record, shortly after his press conference, the Huesca socialists sent a statement to the media that got on the nerves of the entire party in the Aragonese community. They ask that, “without wasting a minute,” the process to relieve Javier Lambán begin. This was decided by its provincial committee meeting on Monday, which considered “the need to elect a new leadership that builds and does not insist on confrontations” that “reduce credibility”, in clear allusion to the continuous clashes between the Aragonese baron and Pedro Sánchez. .

The news was surprising at the moment, with all the focus on Ábalos, Ferraz and Congress as a result of the Koldo case, and it did not take long to provoke the reactions of the rest of the provincial directorates. Those of the PSOE of Zaragoza and Teruel closed ranks “without fissures” around the general secretary and in separate statements they criticized the opportunity of the moment due to “the very difficult situation of the national PSOE” and warned that “external interference will not be allowed.” . Meanwhile, Lambán, who is currently a senator as well as regional secretary of the PSOE and is finalizing his memoirs, prefers to remain silent.

What he already said, at the time, is that he would not run again to revalidate his position in the next Congress, which is not the same as leaving early. Lambán was elected in the 2021 organic meeting with the support of 96.5% of the delegates and for a period of four years. The next regional Congress, therefore, is scheduled for 2025, after the federal Congress and before the renewals also take place in the provincial congresses. To advance this process, as requested by the socialists of Huesca, a majority is needed or the regional secretary resigns from his position. Today, neither of the two assumptions occurs. That is why few socialists understand the Huesca movement, even some of them who are against Lambán.

But Huesca's request is not anything either. This provincial federation is the only one clearly aligned with Ferraz in all of Aragon although, when its secretary, Fernando Sabés, was asked on the SER channel if the movement has the approval of the party leadership, he said that “the PSOE of Huesca “He has made that decision autonomously.” “No one tells us what we should or shouldn't do,” he added.

The confrontation between Lambán and the Huesca federation is already an old story and has a long list of discrepancies that range from regional clashes to differences in national politics every time the regional secretary has distanced himself in his positions from those of Pedro Sánchez, something that the people of Huesca did not share. But on Tuesday the closing of ranks to the east and south left only the north. Neither Zaragoza nor Teruel understand the moment chosen by Huesca. Its provincial secretaries – Juan Antonio Sánchez Quero (PSOE Zaragoza) and Mayte Pérez (PSOE Teruel) – consider that “it is not time” to get involved “in internal processes when the national PSOE is going through a very difficult situation” and both consider that it is time to “support the Federal Executive and not open internal wars that are deeply inappropriate and irresponsible.”

But the spigot, even in this dead end, is already open and movements between faithful and like-minded people and those not so much are spreading in the groups. And, opposite, a popular president like Jorge Azcón sharpens his teeth against the division of the main opposition party. Even more so when the name of a possible successor who is not named, but spreads like wildfire, is that of someone whom Azcón already faced in the Zaragoza City Council, the now minister and spokesperson Pilar Alegría.