The PSOE of Castilla y León has expelled Juan Luis Cepa, the Cortes attorney accused of sexually assaulting a minor, aged 13. The politician had left his posts in the party on Monday, where he served as spokesman for Agriculture and Livestock, citing “personal reasons”, although minutes later his judicial involvement in this case was revealed. The socialist organisation secretary, Ana Sánchez, appeared on Tuesday to announce the expulsion of her now ex-colleague and insisted on “zero tolerance” against these events. “We had no knowledge that he was under investigation, much less of this nature and type,” she said. Cepa insisted on Monday to EL PAÍS that he had no contact with the boy and that there were only some messages “that went out of hand” through the application for contacts between homosexual men Grindr. Sources close to the case affirm to this newspaper that there was “at least one sexual encounter” with the victim and that the adult knew the age of the child.

Ana Sanchez, number two The spokesperson for the Socialist Party, Luis Tudanca, reiterated her condemnation of these acts. “For us, it is not a slogan, it is a radical demand for the behaviour of our public officials,” said the parliamentarian at the PSOE headquarters in Castilla y León, who sympathised with the teenager: “The victim comes first.” “No one suspected of sexual or other types of abuse can be part of the PSOE, whose officials we demand absolute exemplarity, not only legally, but also exemplary public and private ethics,” stressed the socialist spokesperson the day after the controversy became known.

Sánchez has repeated that the party was not aware that Juan Luis Cepa had this judicial process open against him. The accused maintained his innocence this Monday in conversation with this newspaper and indicated that it was last Friday when the provincial secretary of the PSOE in Salamanca, the province to which he belongs, warned him that he should resign because this accusation of sexual assault on the minor had come to light. Cepa also indicated that the leader of the party in Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, had not spoken to him. “I did not want to cause problems for my party and I do not mind resigning, my lawyer did not recommend it, but I know that I have not done anything wrong,” argued the man to claim his innocence. Tudanca This is what has been expressed on the social network X, formerly Twitter: “Absolutely shocked and outraged. In the face of the denunciation of such repugnant events, absolute condemnation, support for the victim and a forceful response. I can’t think of anything worse. I sincerely hope it’s not true but there can be no lukewarmness. Until the very end.”

The case has been open for about a year and was initially handled in the Salamanca courts, but given Cepa’s status as a privileged person, it was referred to the High Court of Justice of Castilla y León. This institution issued initial instructions and summoned the attorney to testify, although he has not yet appeared. Given that he has resigned from his public position, Cepa’s legal proceedings will return to the Salamanca courts. The accused has insisted on his innocence and explained that he did indeed contact the victim through Grindr, a dating app used primarily by gay men where an adult is required to register, but where there are hardly any controls to prevent access to minors.

“I don’t know him and I have not had any contact with him. These were conversations in which exaggerations were made and which went beyond the pale,” the former socialist politician, recently expelled from his party, defended himself, although his version contrasts with the information provided by sources very close to the case. According to these parties, Cepa knew the age of the victim, with whom he had “at least one sexual encounter.” The Penal Code establishes that the minimum age to legally have sexual relations with a person is at least 16 years old, an extreme that this sexually assaulted boy did not reach, as he was barely 13 when the events occurred. The case remains under summary secrecy.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Parliamentary sources in Castilla y León and close to the accused expressed their “surprise” at the news released this week. Several sources stressed that in recent months they had seen him “somewhat more nervous than usual” but that in no case could they suspect such accusations against him. Cepa had been a member of the PSOE since 1999 and had held various public positions within the party both locally in the province of Salamanca and at the regional level.