The investments budgeted for 2024 in Cartagena by the regional Executive decrease by 16 million euros, as reported this Friday at a press conference by the deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group Carmina Fernández. The budget project prepared by the PP and Vox Government “reduces” investments by 45.47% compared to 2023, “going from 35.4 million euros to 19.3,” she criticized.

The socialist deputy called the budget “false” and stressed that the investment for each Cartagena resident is below the regional average. «Each neighbor receives 8.5 euros less than the average of the rest of the citizens of the Region. “He receives 89.05 euros compared to the regional average of 97.53 euros,” she said.

Beyond the numbers, Fernández regretted that 32 of the 50 investment projects for next year were already included in the regional accounts for 2023. “Some have been appearing in regional budgets for more than eight years without having been executed.” . He mentioned, among others, the reform of the Central Cinema, the Playa Honda storm tank, decontamination actions in the Sierra Minera, the health centers of Santa Ana and Barrio Peral, the removal of asbestos from eight schools, the school La Aljorra, the Training Center for Industry and access to the west area.

Regarding the future zone of logistics activities (ZAL), he stressed that the Minister of Finance, Luis Alberto Marín, “lied to the businessmen to their faces this week by telling them that there was a budget for the ZAL. But they allocate zero euros. Fernández also denounced non-compliance with the Rosell Law. «They have invented the dangerous concept of the Cartagena Hospital Complex, which aims for the Rosell hospital to be an annex to the Santa Lucía hospital. The law says that it must be 100% open,” he stated.

«Indebted to the municipality»



According to the socialist deputy, the regional government has stopped investing in the municipality of Cartagena “more than 36 million euros, that is, 72.7% of what they planned to spend. This year, the situation remains the same because in the month of October they had only spent 7 million of the 33.4 million budgeted.

For Fernández, “Cartagena is systematically punished with the consent and complicity of the mayor, Noelia Arroyo.” The councilor of the Socialist Municipal Group, Isabel Andreu, supported this complaint and added about the municipal accounts that the PP does not “execute what it promises, does not pay what it says and continues to put the municipality in debt.” Finally, both socialist policies demanded the 43 million that correspond to Cartagena in provincial financing.