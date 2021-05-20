The old aspiration of the residents of Los Urrutias to have a true promenade will begin to become a reality after the summer, as announced yesterday by the secretary general of the PSOE in Cartagena, Manuel Torres. This socialist leader reported that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition (Miteco) has approved the tender for works on 600 meters of the seafront of this town on the southern shore of the Mar Menor.

Works could begin in early fall and will run for nine months, Torres explained. They include a new rainwater collection network, to prevent it from becoming an obstacle or being damaged by runoff from the Sierra Minera and from inland crops, when there is torrential rains. The planned section is between the church area and Punta Brava. The tender budget is 1.4 million euros.

The neighborhood demands and the promises of the administration that fell on deaf ears have been happening for more than a decade, with governments of different political colors. To alleviate the situation, the City Council carried out a palliative and emergency work in 2017, consisting of covering with concrete the path that runs parallel to the facade of the houses on the beachfront.

In 2020, the Coastal Demarcation again assumed the project of turning that area into a real promenade. The vice mayor, Noelia Arroyo, of the PP, insisted, in January, the need for this new commitment not to be breached. Yesterday, Torres confirmed the tender for the works. “Faced with the empty promises of the Popular Party and the municipal government team, the Socialists comply with what we say and act to solve the disasters that for years have caused the inaction of the regional government,” Torres stressed, referring to the Autonomous Community , which is also in the hands of the Popular Party.

Sustainable Mar Menor



With this investment, the Socialists reaffirm, according to Torres, their plan to value the Mar Menor and its surroundings through sustainable policies, in compliance with neighborhood demands. “We are the best guarantee for economic activity to recover again, because we make available to Cartagena the resources it needs to fix what the Popular Party does wrong,” Torres concluded.