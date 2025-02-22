The PSOE of Andalusia is blinded to Montero to get out of the shadows

The PSOE of Andalusia celebrates this weekend in Granada the 15th Regional Congress, the first of María Jesús Montero as general secretary, and the second since the Socialists are opposition in a community that ruled for 37 years.

After crossing “the worst part of the journey in the desert” -four consecutive electoral defeats and the democlo of all the institutional power that they held in mayors, deputations and Junta de Andalucía -are preparing to fight you against you against the almighty today PP of Juan Manuel Moreno. “First we are going to recover authority as a party, without it, you cannot recover power,” predicates a veteran with gallons.

The executive who is chosen in this conclave has the mandate of “not to behave as if the power were a customary right” that have been scheduted, that is, he has the order to win the victory in the next elections, harden the work of opposition to the Moreno government and strengthen and make alliances with social agents.

In Armilla, where this Saturday and Sunday the 500 delegates of the Congress are concentrated, the nostalgia of the Andalusian PSOE that lost the Board in 2018 “for a fate of destiny”, a confluence of their own errors, wear and the first PP- Vox citizens. “We are an opposition party that knows how to govern. We are not a government party that does not know how to make opposition, ”summarizes a deputy.

To bury nostalgia, in the circle of confidence of Montero there will be young faces, such as María Márquez, deputy for Huelva, one of the youngest leaders to step on the federal executive of the party. A new generation capable of reviewing, without complexes, the regional conquests of the Andalusian PSOE, without the penance of the ERE case, without the splinters of the past of which the PP is still served to neutralize its criticisms of the management of Moreno.

Andalusian socialists who have been opposition for more years than government. It is the design of an Andalusian PSOE for the next decade, which files the encyclopedic volumes of the stage of Manuel Chaves, José Antonio Griñán and even Susana Díaz. And a leader without organic aim, without families, without origin in the socialist youth, who without all that has been a counselor of the Junta de Andalucía for 16 years -only surpassed by Chaves -has come to promote him, he has reached number two of the federal PSOE and number two of the central government.

For this odyssey, Montero has asked theirs “exclusive dedication” and a permanent mobilization of militancy. The team that will form the new leader of the most numerous federation of the party – around 40,000 affiliates – will be composed of leaders with hands free to be 100% concentrated in the organic and on the regional agenda, to get fully into An electoral campaign that can be expanded a year and a half to the polls.

Neither deputies nor senators nor councilors who combine functions. If Montero calls them, they have to release ballast. It is a clear precept for the Regional, but it also serves as a map for future provincial congresses. Today there are five of the eight general secretaries of the Andalusian PSOE that compatibilizes its position with a seat in Congress or in the Senate: Rafi Crespín (Córdoba), Juan Antonio Lorenzo (Almería) and Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix (Cádiz) are in the lower house ; While José trains (Granada) and Maru Limón (Huelva) are in the Senate.

The general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE already juggled to maintain in the air her functions of the First Vice President of the Government and Minister of Finance. The rest of the executive has to occupy their holes and open new spaces for the fight for power. Montero has asked everyone to “move, not to stand a minute” from here to the elections. “The PSOE is everywhere, has to be heard daily,” they say.

It is not a revolutionary message. The minister demands from the party the same as her predecessor in office, Juan Espadas, who got tired of urging his people to fight each electoral process as if it were their own. In the Andalusian PSOE they are happy because they have signed the best option they had to play against Moreno, but now that no one threw on the couch to see the game. “María Jesús wants the 40,000 militants on the field.”

The tempo has changed. With swords there was talk of a background race, and here we talk about a 16 -month -old spring. The new tempo is whistle, cornetín. The key piece of a new executive with a part -time general secretary will be the figure of the Secretary of Organization, someone who takes the reins of the party and pilot from within the rowing of the ranks throughout the territory, starting with the mess of the next Provincial congresses. The last week of March and the first of April will be held, and peaceful sets are not perceived. “The primary ones will be inevitable, but we do not want primary to open tomb,” says a spokesman, who hopes that agreements will be reached in most provinces.

A Council of Ministers ‘Bis’ More Teresa Ribera

The Andalusian Socialists Congress is not a regional conclave more. The most numerous federation also wants to make visible the symbolic and significant weight that it has had within the party, the capital volume he has held in each electoral process to put a president in the Moncloa.

The former president of the Government, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, opens the conclave this Saturday, the former president of the Board Manuel Chaves will also intervene that day -a relevant role in a Congress will be intervened for the first time, after his political ostracism for the condemnation of the ere- and President Pedro Sánchez will close Sunday’s session. It is not any congress, it is a force representation that will have a deployment of a dozen ministers, in addition to the vice president of the European Commission, Teresa Ribera.

A kind of advice of bis ministers, although until two days ago they had only confirmed three: Óscar Puente (Development), Luis Planas (Agriculture) and Isabel Rodríguez (Housing). All Andalusian presidents and all provincial ex -secretaries are invited, with the safe assistance of Chaves, Griñán and Susana Díaz. From the central executive, Félix Bolaños, Pilar Alegría, Diana Morant and Fernando Grande-Marlaska will come.

The political presentation reduces in half the programmatic commitments that the Andalusian PSOE included in its last congress, barely outlines news and does not deepen the topics that will cost it most to fit Montero within its double profile of Minister of Finance and leader of the leader of the Andalusian PSOE: The autonomic financing proposal does not go from general lines, and it takes care of a lot of awakening susceptibilities when the matter is still being negotiated Bilaterally, on the one hand, with the Catalan independence partners of the Government and, on the other, with the whole of the communities.

Montero designs a “full -time” team in the dome of the Andalusian PSOE to exercise as Minister of Finance

But the new chapter of Andalusian socialism will be written in two phases: nobody expects the regional to open the spot of internal schisms, which there are, there are still, but Montero’s authority will hardly serve to appease the brawls in the provinces. The new general secretary aspires, as her predecessor, to have a pacified, united, reconciled party, focused on rivaling with the right and ultra -right.