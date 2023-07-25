SEVILLE, 07/25/2023.- The PSOE-A general secretary, Juan Espadas, addresses the media moments before meeting with the regional executive this morning at the PSOE-A headquarters.EFE/ José Manuel Vidal

The PSOE of Andalusia lived the night of July 23 as a party, despite chaining its third electoral defeat in 13 months. The general secretary of the Andalusian socialists, Juan Espadas, considers the fact of having stopped the absolute majority of PP and Vox to be a success and estimates that last Sunday’s recount, which the socialist leaders celebrated at their Sevillian headquarters in San Vicente with applause, indicates that the Andalusian federation, the most numerous in militants, “step by step is recovering votes” and “the pulse” which gives it hope to once again be an alternative government and win in the European 20 24 and regional planned for 2026.

Few joys have lived this party since in 2018 it lost the Junta de Andalucía, the largest company of the community, after almost 37 consecutive years in power. Since then, everything has gone downhill and worse. In June 2022, the PP was imposed by an absolute majority in the autonomous Parliament; In the municipal elections of May 28, the PP of Juan Manuel Moreno consolidated this change and achieved the municipal governments of the eight capitals and the presidencies of six of the eight councils; and on July 23, the popular ones added 25 seats (10 more) to the Congress of Deputies, while the PSOE won 21, four less. Andalusia is the community that elects the most deputies (61).

Neither PP nor PSOE expected these data. The popular ones by excess: they hoped to reach thirty based on their surveys. And the socialists by default: they did not give a penny to keep the 25 seats of November 2019, so the four difference seats that the PP has taken from them taste even good.

Espadas looks at the 564,224 votes that the PSOE has recovered in Andalusia since the autonomous elections of June 2022, when with him as a candidate for the presidency of the Board he obtained 888,325 votes, his electoral soil. “We are not exultant, but we are not disappeared either,” he has said now. In the municipal elections two months ago, Espadas justified the victory of the PP in Andalusia in the “success of the strategy of harassing Pedro Sánchez”, an argument that is no longer valid now. Some mayors who were dismissed, such as Antonio Muñoz, from Seville, also sought explanations for his defeat in the coalition government of Pedro Sánchez. “This defamation strategy had penetrated the municipal authorities. And now the people who remained silent have mobilized and have gotten involved”, he said. Participation in the general elections in Andalusia was 68.9%, seven and a half points more than in the local ones.

Another of the electoral arguments that has now worked and that in Andalusia destroyed the PSOE has been to warn of an alliance of the PP with the extreme right to form the central government. When the federal leadership launched it, some Andalusian provincial officials frowned. They disagreed that this message was correct because they had the Andalusian experience very fresh in their memory. About 16% of socialist voters preferred to vote for Juan Manuel Moreno than for Espadas to prevent Vox from entering the Andalusian government, according to the CIS post-election survey.

But not only has the same not happened to Pedro Sánchez, but it has worked for him after PP and Vox reached agreements in various autonomous communities such as Extremadura or the Valencian Community. “The circumstances are different and the moments are different and now the citizens have been very clear about it,” said the socialist leader.

Espadas has disdained the voices calling for leadership changes in the Andalusian PSOE. Before meeting with his regional executive, he stressed that he will maintain his “constructive opposition” to the Andalusian government, although he will raise the level of demand from September. He continues to believe that the strategy he followed in the Seville City Council when he won the mayoralty is the right path, although not everyone in the PSOE shares that opinion.

