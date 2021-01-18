The postponement of the elections in Catalonia until May 30 has been a severe setback for the PSOE’s strategy of launching Salvador Illa’s candidacy as an electoral revulsion. The emergence of the Minister of Health turned the Catalan political board upside down, with some polls that even placed him as the winner of the elections. With the surprise factor lost, the Socialists are now trying to prevent the popularity of the PSC candidate from deflating against the Republican Esquerra de Catalunya. To keep the ‘Illa effect’ alive, the PSOE has decided to bring its federal committee, the party’s highest body between congresses, to Barcelona.

The appointment will be on Saturday and will be attended by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, as well as some members of the Ferraz executive, in addition to the members of the federal committee table, chaired by the Andalusian Francisco Toscano. The majority of the socialist barons who will follow the conclave telematically will not do so due to the incidence of this third wave of the pandemic.

At this meeting, the PSOE executive will propose that the party’s 40th federal congress, which will serve to re-elect Sánchez as general secretary, be held on October 15, 16 and 17. The proposal to hold the regional conclaves, to appoint the new territorial leaders or confirm the current ones, before the end of 2021, will also be transferred to the different federations.

Sound of drums in Andalusia



The battle in Andalusia is not easy. His secretary general and former internal rival of Sánchez, Susana Díaz, is not willing to take a step back. None of the messages that reach him to promote an agreed change have made a dent. “When the congress is called, I will present my candidacy,” he asserted last Friday in Seville, 24 hours after meeting with the federal secretary for Organization, José Luis Ábalos.

But in Ferraz they bet on a facelift in the Andalusian federation. Sánchez has been convinced, surveys in hand, that Díaz must be relieved because, according to socialist sources, everything indicates that the former president of the Board is in free fall and, unlike 2019, it would not even be the force anymore. voted. “It is necessary to reinforce and renew in some cases the regional leaderships to make the PSOE competitive in all territories,” the party executive defended yesterday in a statement.