He PSOE A this Wednesday has registered a Legal reform To recognize the Right to partial retirement in public employment so that workers can make part -time work compatible with the collection of the pension. It is one of the 37 amendments that the PSOE has registered to the Public Function Law of the General State Administration. In legal terms, this reform goes through a modification of the consolidated text of the Basic Statute of the Public Employee (TREBEP), the General Law of Social Security and the State Passive Classes Law.

The objective of the same is match the private sector in the possibility of traveling between active life and retirementas recently made with the validated decree to improve compatibility between pension and a job. The bill also introduces the figure of the Relayist, who will be a career officerand will extend Until 72 years (now is 70 years old) forced retirement for those officials who want to continue working, voluntarily, once reach the ordinary retirement age.

Another of the socialists amendments seeks The parental permit for the care of a son, daughter or minor welcomed -until the moment when the child turns eight years -, be paid in two weekscomplying with the European Directive regarding conciliation. The accumulation of the birth or adoption permit for single -parent families is also proposed.

Likewise, the Socialists have registered measures to promote the Inclusion of people with disabilitiesin such a way that they can participate in selective processes in equal conditions as the rest of the aspiring people. Another of the amendments is that the administration can create controlled tests of evidence to measure the impact of measures and human resources management.

The socialist spokesman for Public Function, José Luis Aceves, has exalted the set of measures promoted to reform the law, while giving the hand to parliamentary groups to facilitate their parliamentary processing. “We will work intensely to Get a great agreement that enables approval From this expected public function law of the General State Administration, “Aceves has risted.