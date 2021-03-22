Francisco Lucas. / Marcial guillén / EFE THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, 22 March 2021, 01:13



The deputy secretary general and spokesman of the PSRM-PSOE, Francisco Lucas, assured yesterday that the motion of censure in the Murcia City Council, scheduled for next Thursday, “is necessary to end the corruption of the PP and avoid the purchase of wills, such as it has happened at the regional level. ‘ «What has been experienced in the Region is the best example that, in the face of a defected and corrupt government, we need regeneration and stability in the institutions. For this reason, the motion of censure is necessary to open windows and end the obscurantism that surrounds the PP of Murcia, “he said.

The Popular Municipal Group denounced that Cs, “moved exclusively by his partisan interest, throws himself into the arms of socialists and communists and does not mind dirtying the good name of the institution that represents all Murcians despite the fact that there is no legal cause opened by any municipal contract ». And he points out that “it is the leadership of the PSOE of the Region who has most of its members charged and investigated by the Justice.”