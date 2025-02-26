Second failed attempt of the PSOE to reform the Land Law. Congress rejected on Tuesday to start processing the initiative promoted by the Socialists nine months ago and now recovered by the PNV to simplify urban developments. The PP voted against, as well as the minority partner of the government coalition, add, and the rest of the usual partners of the Executive. The formation of Alberto Núñez Feijóo recognized the need to expedite construction but described the proposal of the Socialists as a “patch”, while adding, Podemos and the rest of the left saw it as a “custom suit for urban speculators” .

“The reform of the land law is essential to provide legal certainty to urban developments”defended in the plenary the socialist deputy Rafaela Romero, who assured that the proposal of law debated on Tuesday was key to increasing the housing park and contributing to lower the price of the rentals. The frustrated regulatory change, which is the same as those of Pedro Sánchez tried to carry out at the end of May despite ending up removing the bill before Congress voted for fear of a parliamentary defeat, intended to introduce the possibility of correcting “minor” errors in the elaboration of urban plans to avoid its paralysis in court, while limiting popular action in the field to avoid “abuse.”

Nine months after the government’s socialist wing turned back in his attempt to reform the land law, it was the PNV who rescued the initiative on Tuesday in the lower house, prior pact with those of Sánchez. “We bring the text agreed with the PSOE without changes“Admitted the deputy of the PNV Maribel Vaquero, who was in charge of defending the proposal, despite recognizing” not to agree with the totality “of the proposal of law, and urged the rest of the formations – and, in particular, to the PP— To give the green light to the processing of the initiative and improve it after amendments, an approach in which Canarian coalition agreed.

“The text can be improved, but what is not possible is to complain and denounce inaction And, when you have the opportunity, not act, “Vaquero warned, who said that” limiting the nullity of urban plans and facilitating the possibility of correction of vices does not suppose per se A speculative action. ” Do not leave the mayors and mayors thrown, “added the socialist deputy directly addressing the popular and asking those of Feijóo” to put aside the ideological damages and the precooked recipes of liberalization. “

The PP recognized the “logical basis” of the reform of the land law debated on Tuesday – which had the abstention of Vox – and applauded the objective of the Socialists to achieve greater legal certainty, but stressed that the approach “It falls very short” and described it as a “bad copy” of the change that in 2018 tried to undertake the government of Mariano Rajoy. “We will always be in favor of legal certainty, but not of the patches of this government, which have made housing become the main concern of young people,” said popular deputy Miguel Ángel Sastre.

Those of Feijóo defended their own proposal to reform the Land Law, registered a month ago in the Senate – they consider that it was the trigger for PSOE to, supported by the PNV, reactivate “with haste” the failed initiative. They assured that it is a “more ambitious” initiative because it also intends to modify other norms, such as the Housing Law. “There are two paths: yours, which is to reform only the facade, and ours, which is from the structure. And a building if it does not have a strong structure weakens and falls,” Sastre said. “Do not blame the PP of their failures, but to speak better with their partners,” He added, emphasizing the lack of support among the usual partners of the PSOE.





Shock with adding

“It is a technically adequate text, but for those who believe that the system works and is a problem of bureaucracy,” the Socialist Deputy Alberto Ibáñez reproached, who said “It is radically false that in Spain it takes more housing“Or that” more houses suppose cheaper prices “and advocated recovering tourist homes for traditional rental, mobilizing empty properties and expropriating to ‘vulture funds’.

From the reform promoted by the PSOE, those of Yolanda Díaz especially criticized the clippers to popular action. “Surveying popular action is taken by Goliath and remove David la Honda”They warned their government partners, to those who affected an attempt to encourage land requalification. “It’s not about choosing side, what cannot be done is to change the side when people need you and leave the ship,” the socialist spokeswoman replied.

We can also, Bildu and ERC rejected the PSOE approach. For the dwellings the failed reform opened the door to “An urbanism without control, the brick without rules, the open bar and the law of the distant west”Although they recognized the need to “expedite” the construction of public housing but “according to the law and safeguarding us of any type of corruption.” “Agilize is fine, but not,” agreed the deputy of Bildu Oskar Matute, who advocated urban planning policies that go “in the opposite direction” to those undertaken during the real estate bubble. “We will not deny that the administrative processes are complex and that many municipalities would celebrate that they could simplify themselves, but it must be done in a serious way,” added Etna Strems, deputy of ERC, who affected the PSOE lack of negotiation.





Next to the PP, add and the rest of the left, Juns also voted against processing the land law. Despite admitting that they could agree at several points, those of Carles Puigdemont ruled out to assess the content of the proposal, considering that it invaded the autonomic competences in urban planning. “We do not want to validate furtive reforms of our competency system, Although they are based on giving legal certainty, because doing so implies opening the door to those who seek to eliminate autonomies, “argued by deputy Marta Madreas.

Lack of “responsibility”

After knowing the result of the vote, sources from the Ministry of Housing lamented the rejection of the reform of the Land Law, an initiative that emphasizes that it was born from the claims of the municipalities and autonomous communities. “The Congress decision damages the municipalities And to the urbanism that require the cities of the 21st century, “they valued from the department of Isabel Rodríguez, reproaching the parties that opposed” responsibility. “The problem of access to housing, which affects thousands of Spaniards, requires responsibility on the part of all. AND The responsibility in no case is expressed by blocking “, They expressed the same sources, which assured that the Ministry will continue working to expedite the construction of affordable housing and increase legal certainty.