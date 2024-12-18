It’s not simple, the truth is. Although at first glance it may seem easy, the reality is that it must be difficult to pretend that nothing is happening and continue through life with that face of not having broken a plate, of keeping the essences of democracy in a jar and of having shaved. this morning in the midst of a freshness like dawn in the Pre-Pyrenees. In the blue bench of the government and in the seats of the socialist group everything is joy, everything is spring, it would seem that life smiles at them, like in an advertisement for sanitary pads. If an alien landed in the chamber, it would not find any external sign that the PSOE is up to its neck in corruption, that Aldama, Koldo or Ábalos are one of its own; and Cerdán, and Montero’s chief of staff and Óscar López’s team. That the UCO gives veracity to the delivery of money to Ferraz by Carmen Pano, that the State Attorney General is accused, and the brother of the president himself. Worse still: no one could suspect that, at that moment, Sánchez’s wife was about to enter the Plaza de Castilla courts to give a statement after having been accused of up to four crimes. None of that, the story is what it is and Bolaños recalled it: everything is a hoax by far-right organizations with judges in the loop and amplified by pseudomedia financed directly or indirectly by a PP that gives credibility to confessions of confessed criminals – for Aldama-. Although, as the popular Ester Muñoz was responsible for remembering, “this confessed criminal organized the birthdays of ministers to whom the entire government attended; He walked with ministers and made contracts; He went to Ferraz like Pedro went to his house; He was going to St. Petersburg with the president’s wife to do business. I don’t know if you realize that, if you recognize that Aldama is a confessed criminal, you were the facilitators.”At this point, I would like to break a preventive spear for Ángel Víctor Torres based only on sensations and conclusions that one reaches after listening to him speak day after day with an unusual category in his party and that I feel obliged to transfer to the chronicle. If he is not innocent, he lies well. Not so for the rest, who see how the shadow of suspicion accompanies them a couple of meters ahead. And behind. And above and below: the PSOE is in a gray sphere that they self-perceive as a rainbow of light. And this reaches such a level that Sánchez considered that he was in a moral position to reproach Feijóo for the hackneyed – and now inane – photo with Marcial Dorado. Anyway.Related news standard Yes The Supreme Court opens the way to withdraw immunity from Ábalos upon seeing evidence of four crimes in the Koldo Nati Villanueva case standard Yes Begoña Gómez defends that the chair was created for her “professionalism” and there was never a desire to profit Isabel VegaThe PNV -and in its own way the Canarian Coalition- took advantage of the situation of negotiation of powers in immigration matters between the government and Junts for a ‘what’s-about-mine- size of Seville Cathedral. Sánchez aired everything with a simple: the fault lies with the autonomies, who are fascists and do not want to receive unaccompanied minors. This is false, of course, to the point that it was the trigger for Vox’s departure from regional governments. And in any case, is that a response in line with the reality of the immigration situation? For the rest, both Esquerra and Junts reproached the government for the terrible negotiation of the fishing agreements. But the worst was Albares, who, in a miserable intervention, went so far as to say that “Spain’s work in Venezuela is to unite Venezuelans, not “import the division of Venezuelans to Spain.” I don’t know who he thinks he is to unite Venezuelans. The reality is that their work must be limited to recognizing the unequivocal will democratically expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls. There is no possible equidistance, there are no two sides: Edmundo González is the elected president and Congress has recognized it as such. Then he threw little hearts at Bildu and, to finish, Marlaska told us that we had to forget the past -ETA-, but not Franco, who must be present perfect. And, without further ado, doing happy capers, they abandoned the ugly world of corruption to run to meet their friendly unicorns.

#PSOE #country #unicorns