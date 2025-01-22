The PSOE in the capital of Galicia, on the verge of irrelevance due to an internal struggle that Ferraz wants to stop with expulsions

Eighteen months after losing the mayoralty that, over several periods, it held for more than three decades, the PSOE of Santiago is blown up. The suspension from militancy and public office of the until now municipal spokesperson, Gonzalo Muíños, for “repeated indiscipline”, is not going to be the last chapter of a conflict that has been going on for years and that detonated after the six socialist councilors defied the order of the local executive and voted in favor of the ordinance that made it possible to complete the regulations to restrict tourist apartments.

Beyond the tourist apartments: the keys to the internal war of the PSOE of Santiago

That group is today divided: three councilors support Muíños while another two have aligned themselves with the party leadership. In the background, the eternal struggle for power. The rebels are convinced that everything is a plan to get the local secretary, Aitor Bouza – former leader of the Socialist Youth – to obtain the councilor’s certificate that was denied to him at the polls. And, for that, he has used “pressure, coercion and perks.” Meanwhile, the leader of the Galician PSOE warns those who follow Muíños’ path: they risk suffering “the same consequences.” The PSOE, therefore, could be left with only two representatives in Raxoi and a huge unknown for the future.

“As long as the town hall secretary does not say otherwise, I will continue to be the spokesperson for the socialist municipal group.” Three days after the resolution of the file declaring his suspension was known, Gonzalo Muíños appeared before the media backed by the three councilors who, like him, denounce a plan to “supplant the popular will”: Mercedes Rosón, Mila Castro and Marta Alvarez. From what in June was a united front, today a couple of councilors have fallen: Sindo Guinarte, appointed new spokesperson by the leadership and Marta Abal, the only independent of the group and who, in the midst of this maelstrom, decided to join the party . The two of them were the only ones who attended the meeting this Monday in which the replacement of the spokesperson should become official.

“It is an unfair situation, lacking any logic but, I have to admit, expected.” Despite promises that his file would be analyzed in an “extremely guaranteeing” process, Muíños sensed this conclusion since the opening was announced. The trigger, the group’s decision to support the ordinance on tourist housing presented in June by the bipartite BNG-Compostela Aberta with which it would be the last piece for the limitation of these establishments, closing a circle started by Compostela Aberta itself and continued by the PSOE. That is why they defended supporting “a socialist measure.”

The worst thing at the worst time

72 hours before the plenary session, Bouza and his number two, Marta Álvarez Santullano, announced that the socialists would abstain, something that would have allowed the PP to overthrow the initiative. Their intention to correct the mayor, the nationalist Goretti Sanmartín – who was criticized for her lukewarmness in the previous mandate – while making it clear who was in charge of the Compostela PSOE, went wrong.

They chose the worst possible topic – a report from the University of Coruña has just confirmed that Compostela more than meets the requirements to be considered a municipality stressed by housing – and the worst moment: chance would have it that, at the same time they announced his intended abstention, his party colleague, the mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni, made public his intention to eliminate all tourist apartments in the city within five years.

However, the position of the councilors and the exciting intervention in the plenary session by Mercedes Rosón – responsible for Urban Planning in the previous socialist executive – created a current of sympathy towards a group that, at that point, was little more than the remains of a shipwreck, that of the last government of Xosé Sánchez Bugallo. In the municipal elections the previous year, the PSOE had lost almost half of its votes, four of its ten councilors and went from first to third force in the Pazo de Raxoi.

With that record of service, Bugallo rushed towards the Senate; His star signing, Xaquín Fernández Leiceaga – candidate for the Galician leadership, chose to stay out, choosing Gonzalo Muíños as spokesperson.

The “invisibilization” of the municipal group

On that municipal list, which included as best it could the two historical souls of the Compostela PSOE, Aitor Bouza already appeared in an optimistic number 11. That he was left out of the corporation was not a big surprise. Yes, it was much more so that the fourth place in the province of A Coruña did not provide him with a seat in the Parliament of Galicia, but not even the most pessimistic expected the socialist debacle in the regional elections last February. According to the rebels, it was then that a Bouza who had already succeeded Bugallo as local secretary, began to maneuver to try to gain a foothold in Raxoi. And for that it was necessary for someone to give him his chair.

The “ignoring” of the municipal group had started early. It was he and not the spokesperson at the city council or any councilor who signed the agreement with the mayor to approve the 2024 budgets, when he had only been in office a few weeks. That attitude would end up uniting a divided group that showed its total unity in the June plenary session. Right after, it would begin to break again, but not in the place that might have been expected.

Mercedes Rosón was always the visible face in Raxoi of the so-called group of university studentswhose shadow leader is José Manuel Rivera, Petenea politics professor who serves as the main court advisor to President Pérez Touriño during the bipartite and to businessman Raúl López in the Obradoiro basketball team. The university students They promoted Sindo Guinarte as a candidate eight years ago, although, upon Bugallo’s return to politics, they decided to avoid primaries and join his candidacy. The third leg of the sector in this group is Marta Abal.

In preparing the 2023 lists, Rosón had to hit the table so that the former Facenda councilor could access a starting position. Today, Guinarte and Abal are the only ones willing to bury the hatchet with the party leadership. She showed it with her affiliation; him, accepting the position of spokesperson. For Rosón, a friend of both “for many years,” her reaction is “surprising and disappointing.” He understands that they are allying themselves with those who “have marketed votes and positions” in the party for years: the sector to which university students They are historically opposed, led from the shadows by the former councilor and organizational secretary Bernardino Rama, who promoted Santullano as a strong woman in the current executive.





Understand each other above discrepancies

“There are issues in which there were evidently errors on the part of the municipal group. “I’m not going to back down from that, but I always defended that we have to talk and that we have to try to understand each other, no matter how many discrepancies there may be.” After the meeting in which the new spokesperson had to be ratified and which was not attended by any of the rebel councilors, Guinarte defended the change in his position, after the June plenary session, due to the need to “resumen relations with the group and with the party.” Because Bouza’s order has provincial support – the secretary, Bernardo Fernández, even stated before his executive that he did not give a damn about being without a municipal group in Santiago – but also from the Galician leadership and, even – as demonstrated by the resolution of the file–, by Ferraz.

Although he wanted to show neutrality throughout the entire process, the general secretary of the PSdeG, José Ramón Gómez Besteiro, sent a message this Monday to the wayward ones: if they do not follow the rules, they risk suffering “the same consequences” as Muíños . He did so after a meeting with the Down Galicia Federation in which he was accompanied by Aitor Bouza himself. Mila Castro addressed Besteiro directly, who “suffered first-hand the bad arts and frauds of politics for seven years”: “Now it is Gonzalo’s turn to go through that same ordeal: not to be an accomplice.”

As if that were not enough, the position of organic power of the current local executive of the PSOE was evident in the Federal Congress in December. Santullano, Bouza’s connection with the old guard of the party in Compostela, became the only militant in the city with a position on the Federal Committee, after the departure of Bugallo himself and an early Sanchista as the secretary of State of Migrations, Pilar Cancela.

With this scenario, Muíños’ priority is to defend his innocence and transfer the hot potato to the town council secretary. He will be the one, he says, who will have to remove him from office. After, also this Monday, the PSdeG Organization Secretariat communicated the new appointment to the council, the local government has asked the secretary for a report that, according to its spokesperson, it hopes to have “as soon as possible” to know “what the next one is.” passed”.

In his appearance on Monday, the spokesperson tried to dismantle all the arguments that justified his suspension – with evidence “that does not allow debate” – and announced that he will appeal to the Ethics and Guarantees Committee of the PSOE. He went so far as to say that he had not complied with the executive’s orders, such as delivering municipal documentation or putting the group’s press chief at his service, simply because, since it involved “delicate” information and workers paid with public salaries, “it could reach be a crime.”

Disobedience in plenary session, without consequences

The wayward ones emphasized that, of the dozen charges of which Muíños was accused, the only one that remained a simple warning was the one that triggered everything that happened: the indiscipline when voting in the plenary session. The explanation, for them, is very simple: that act would not stain the service record of Guinarte and Abal either. “They lend themselves to the marketing of institutional positions, of present and future positions.”

“If until now there were six of us, and now there are four of us, something happened,” reflected Castro, who added that “with the intention of buying my will,” the party offered him to renounce his membership in exchange for “later perks that could come.” . Rosón and Álvarez confirmed that they were also “shown the door,” although the latter went on to say that, in her case, this included “unpleasant episodes of pressure at a public event” from which she ended up leaving. And to Muíños? “They offered me my continuity as spokesperson in this mandate and integration in the next candidacy. All in exchange for one or two resignations from colleagues”, something that was not raised because it implied a “betrayal”.

“I am not able to understand how we got here, how someone can see in this such serious faults as to suspend me from militancy. “I am unable to understand that no one stopped this before.” That state of mind of Muíños was shared, among others, by heavyweights of the party in Galicia, such as Bugallo himself or Blas García. The mayor of Ames – a town of 32,000 inhabitants bordering Santiago – appealed on Cadena SER to Besteiro to put an end to this crisis as soon as possible.

The leader of the Galician PSOE opens the door to the expulsion of more councilors in Santiago if they do not comply with the party’s orders



García received the baton of command from José Miñones, the former Minister of Health whom many would like to see back to lead the socialist candidacy in the Galician capital. Comfortably installed in the presidency of the public company Mercasa, it is difficult to imagine Miñones entering the powder keg that is today the Compostela group and of which we will have to see what is left when it is time to elect a new municipal corporation.