The PSOE of Zamora has reported that its provincial headquarters, located on Ángel Nieto Street in the capital of Zamora, has been vandalized during the early hours of this Friday by unknown persons, which is why it woke up with stains of red and yellow paint, that has been thrown inside eggs against the door and the exterior mural of the socialist town house. The general secretary of the PSOE of Zamora and national deputy, Antidio Fagúndez, has condemned this attack, which he considers to be an attempt to “squander coexistence”, while recalling that the provincial socialists have already suffered similar attacks and offensive graffiti. “It is an attack on democracy and freedom, that the parties that open the doors of the institutions to Vox, to the extreme right, are clear about it, so that later we have these consequences,” said Fagúndez. This attack, like the one in November, has coincided with the pacts between the PSOE and the independentists with the amnesty law.

Neighbors in the area claim that the attack occurred around 12:30, when unknown individuals threw half a dozen eggs stuffed with red and yellow paint, the colors of the Spanish flag, against the façade of the socialist headquarters. The only damage is the paint stains, but the PSOE is going to file a complaint with the police for these events, which it describes as “cowardly” and an “attack on freedom and democracy.” Fagúndez estimates that these attacks on the Zamora people's house are the result of “the hate speeches of other parties”, in a veiled reference to the Vox ultras. To clear up doubts, he added: “The hate speeches of the extreme right every day in the media and in society have their consequences.” In her opinion, it is also no coincidence that the attack by the vandals occurred in the early hours of March 8, International Women's Day.

Operators from the cleaning service of the Zamora town hall remove the paint from the provincial headquarters of the PSOE of Zamora. /Mariam A. Montesinos (EFE)

The general secretary of the PSOE in Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, has charged against the right-wing groups: “This is not the first time, the right and the extreme right must stop the spiral of tension and hatred to which they lead society. Spanish. We socialists have spent too many months, it cannot be, suffering harassment at our headquarters, people's houses, insults, harassment, attempted attacks. It cannot be, it has to stop and those who encourage this hatred from the institutions are complicit. They are not going to close us, they have never achieved it nor will they achieve it. “We are tired of hate speech against those who have been fighting for this country for much longer than any other party.”

The deputy mayor of the Zamora City Council, David Gago, has insisted on the acts of vandalism carried out on a non-coincidental date that implies “a double attack”, both against his formation and “against what is defended on Women's Day.” . “Those parties that open the doors of the institutions to Vox, to the extreme right, have to be clear about that, so that later we have these consequences,” he maintained.

Four months ago, on November 12, the Zamora headquarters of the Socialist Party was also the object of another act of vandalism when graffiti with the phrase “traitors to Zamora” appeared on its façade. On those same dates, the headquarters of the socialists in Palencia and Ponferrada were attacked. On both occasions, the attacks occurred the same night that Junts and the PSOE reached agreements with the amnesty law. Two years ago it was also attacked with graffiti.

