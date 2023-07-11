Faced with the enormous difficulty encountered Pedro Sanchez To play on a debate ground that quickly became a minefield, the Government and the PSOE are now trying to at least fight the post-debate. The Executive and the president’s party have come out in a storm in different formats, from interviews to videos for social networks and the president’s own intervention from Vilnius, where he participates in the NATO summit, to try to make the focus not so much in the very tough crossroads between the two politicians, which on many occasions was practically not understood due to the constant interruptions and the overlapping of voices, but rather in what Alberto Núñez Feijóo said. Sánchez, in line with all the other ministers, speaks directly of the PP leader’s “mountain of lies” and the Socialists are broadcasting a video with some of the clearest issues, such as the idea that the popular opposed the reform of the pensions that implies the automatic revaluation of pensions with the CPI.

More information

“Citizens deserve to hear proposals, to hear the balance of the mandate. That was my approach, in pensions, the labor market or women’s rights and freedoms,” Sánchez said in Vilnius. “What did we have in front of us? We had a Mr. Feijóo who, in the absolute absence of a political project and program, what he did was raise a mountain of lies, and the stark use of terrorism like that of ETA, which fortunately disappeared because Spanish democracy defeated him a few years ago. 11 years”, sentenced the president. Sánchez maintains that he leaves the debate “satisfied” despite the widespread feeling within his own party that the crossover did not go as expected after seeing the president’s latest interviews, which had greatly encouraged his ranks. Meanwhile, Feijóo took a mass bath at noon this Tuesday during a rally in Ciudad Real to celebrate the result of the confrontation with Sánchez the night before.

Sánchez tried to reinforce this idea of ​​Feijóo’s lies to get out of the progressive disappointment loop as soon as possible before a meeting on which the PSOE had high expectations. “Mr. Feijóo even said that they had approved the revaluation of the pensions, which was a lie. A mountain of lies, because there is nothing behind it, what there is is a total absence of a political project and a disturbing tactic by Feijóo to embrace Mr. Abascal. This is what we are playing on July 23. We are playing for the first time if we keep moving forward or if we get into a dark tunnel of time that we do not know exactly where it could take us ”, he concluded.

The president of the Popular Party of Castilla-La Mancha, Paco Núñez; the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and the number one candidate of the PP for Congress for Ciudad Real, Carmen Fúnez, at a rally in the Castilian-Machegan town this Tuesday. Patricia Galiana (Europa Press)

Sánchez and his people are trying, then, to leave the debate behind when before, which turned out much worse than expected. In the Government they admit that it was a very complicated junction for the president, who was overwhelmed from the first moment by his rival. Sánchez had prepared a lot, especially the initial part, the one that worked the worst, because it was the economic one, the one that most clearly offered him an advantage. “The PP went out to burst that part from the beginning, because they knew that it was the most problematic for them. And it is very difficult when they muddy the field from the beginning and you do not have a referee to solve it ”, they point out in the Executive. Sánchez was confused from the first moment by the aggressiveness of his rival and could not find a way to post his message.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

However, in the Government since last week they were already saying that they expected a tough Feijóo, which is why it is even more difficult to understand why Sánchez had not prepared a strategy against his rival’s style. One of the questions being considered now in government circles is whether it was not a mistake that this time Sánchez did not rehearse the debate with a sparring to play Feijóo and force him to prove himself in an unlimited crossing. The PSOE leader prepared arguments, phrases, data, but did not rehearse exactly what to do in the event of a cataract like the one the PP president proposed to him as soon as he started, when Sánchez was seen more out of place.

The president, according to different members of the Government, retook control as the debate progressed, but the start marked the entire meeting and there Sánchez was seen very overwhelmed. “When someone is determined to burst a debate, it is very difficult to avoid it,” says a member of the Government. “The problem is the format itself, if someone lies in front of you it is very difficult to answer because you have to spend time dismantling the lie and also presenting your proposal. It is easier for the one who just throws away the lie and that’s it, ”says another member of the Executive.

What does seem quite clear is that the strategy did not work as expected, and the debate was not the one they had raised during the weekend in La Moncloa. Even so, in the Government and the PSOE they believe that there is a long campaign ahead and now they will return to the round of interviews with Sánchez and also to some important rallies.

Many in the PSOE are surprised that the Sánchez that has been seen in the interviews in recent weeks appeared at almost no time, capable of regaining control of the scene and dismantling some of the most established theses of anti-Sanchismo. “It is that a debate is not an interview. Feijóo is not an interviewer that you can ask to let you finish. If he wants to muddy and there is no one to stop him, you have little to do ”, they respond from La Moncloa. Now there are two weeks left in the campaign, but with two summits in between —Sánchez is today and tomorrow in Vilnius for NATO and next week two days in Brussels for the EU-CELAC summit— and another debate, three, with Santiago Abascal and Yolanda Díaz on RTVE on the 19th. The Socialists are already thinking about the following milestones to leave behind a debate in which they had placed a good part of their hopes, but which was not even remotely what they had thought.