Juan Lobato’s PSOE is preparing two constitutional appeals against Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s PP’s veto of the Assembly’s audit of the professional activity of the president’s chief of staff, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (who reacted to the case of alleged tax fraud affecting the baroness’ partner with threats to journalists) and of Joaquín Leguina (who has been appointed president of the Chamber of Accounts). The socialists disagree with the reasons given by the Parliament’s Board (with a conservative majority) to reject their requests. Thus, the questions about Rodríguez were rejected with the argument that the chief of staff does not manage, but advises, so he is not auditable. The proposal to vote in favour of freedom of the press and to condemn attacks on journalists “by those responsible for the Government” was not admitted because the first part is included in the Constitution and the second is “more appropriate for an institutional declaration”. And Leguina’s appearance was overturned by a strict interpretation of the Chamber’s regulations.

More information

“If we cannot audit the activity of the president’s chief of staff, or ask the president of the Chamber of Accounts to come to the Assembly to tell us what his work plan is, and what he is going to do, what is our job? What is the use of Parliament?” asks Lobato. “If the Board blocks these initiatives from entering the political debate, they destroy what Parliament is,” he argues. “But it is something general, any element of oversight is blocked,” he complains about the PP, which won 70 deputies in the 2023 elections. “They do not understand what an absolute majority is, and that it does not mean that you can do whatever you want and that you have the right not to be audited,” he adds. “It is the opposite,” he stresses. And he concludes: “The more absolute the majority, the more transparency, the more listening. Ayuso has let it go to her head, despite the fact that she lost votes, and instead of interpreting it as an opportunity to govern with transparency and participation, she does the opposite.”

In both cases, the discrepancies have great legal significance. In Leguina’s case, the PSOE argues that the law that regulates the Chamber of Accounts includes in its Article 44.3 states that the president of the institution will appear “as many times as required to report on the matters that the Assembly requests of him”The PP, for its part, argues that the Parliament’s regulations, in its article 236, limit this possibility to calls intended for “the presentation of reports or memoranda of said body.”

“But a law has more rank than a regulation!” complains Lobato, representing a PSOE that is also facing a substantive legal debate in the MAR case.

PSOE spokesman in the Assembly, Juan Lobato, at a rally for the European election campaign. Ricardo Rubio (Europa Press)

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

The socialists wanted to summon the former Secretary of State for Communication because he threatened a journalist elDiario.es by “shredding” his media after revealing an investigation into the president’s partner, the commissioner Alberto González Amador, for the alleged commission of two crimes of tax fraud and one of falsification of a commercial document. Subsequently, Rodríguez sent to the media the name, surname and photo of two EL PAÍS informants, whom he falsely accused of harassing neighbors and minors while they were investigating a branch of that case, creating a hoax that ended up being published without any verification.

But the PP did not give in on a key issue. Rodríguez, in the opinion of the conservatives, could not be the subject of questions because he is not a senior official, as he has no management responsibilities… despite the fact that MAR appears as a senior official on the transparency portalwhich officially reflects the government’s organizational chart; he fulfills on his own initiative in his public profile on that website the obligations of a senior official (publishing his assets, income, expenses, etc.); and has the rank of general director.

If the PP found arguments for its position in Article 11.1 of the Law of the Government and Administration of the Community of Madrid (“the President’s Cabinet will function as an advisory and assistance body”), the left found them in 11.3 of the same rule (“the Head of the President’s Cabinet, with the organic level of General Director, will be appointed and, where appropriate, dismissed by Decree of the Government Council, at the proposal of its President” [como los altos cargos]”).

The battle of the Constitutional Court

For all these reasons, the PSOE is turning to the Constitutional Court, which has become one of the main battlefields between Ayuso’s PP and the left-wing opposition. For example, the Community of Madrid has appealed the state amnesty law there. Added to this are the two appeals announced at the end of June by the central government against the reform of the regional trans and anti-LGTBIfobia laws, which were accepted for processing this Thursday, which meant suspending the application of the contested parts of the law.

In addition, the court will have to rule on a dozen appeals pending resolution or admission that have been filed in recent years by the opposition against regulations or decisions of Ayuso and the regional Assembly, including those sponsored by Más Madrid last week for reasons similar to those now motivating the two from the PSOE.

Manuela Bergerot’s party considers the rights of its deputies to have been violated because MAR, the acronym by which Ayuso’s chief of staff is known, was prevented from appearing and the House was prevented from voting on whether to urge the Executive to dismiss him. The left-wing party also took the veto of a commission of inquiry into emergency contracting in the pandemic to the Constitutional Court, and because Parliament voted on whether to urge the government to audit the relationship between the Community and the Quirón group, which is at the same time the recipient of billions from the Administration (with Quirónsalud) and the main client of the company of the president’s boyfriend (with Quironprevención).

In addition, Más Madrid is sponsoring two other appeals for protection against the inadmissibility of questions and the lack of quorum in the vote on the land law.

For its part, Podemos has registered one for protection against the land law. Finally, in addition to the appeal already admitted for processing by the Ombudsman against a specific aspect of the trans law, there are those of the PSOE against the omnibus law (which has allowed Ayuso to control Telemadrid, the Chamber of Accounts and the Transparency Council), the reform of the norm that regulates regional television and radio, and the approval of the land law, which occurred, in its opinion, when there were not enough deputies.

Subscribe here to our newsletter about Madrid, published every Tuesday and Friday.