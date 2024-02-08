The PSOE of Valladolid has expelled from the party its three councilors from Villabrágima (Valladolid, about 1,000 inhabitants) who have agreed with Vox on a motion of censure to expel the PP from the mayor's office and hand it over to a councilor from the ultra party who was already mayor of this town. The socialists of Castilla y León have based their political line on attacking the PP's agreements with Vox, which is why the movement in the aforementioned Valladolid town has led to the sudden expulsion of the councilors who have agreed with the formation of Santiago Abascal. The mayoralty will fall to Víctor Arce, who before joining Vox was a councilor for the PSOE for eight years, and will thus occupy the position still held by Noelia García. The two representatives of Vox are going to disassociate themselves from their party and in this way the municipal corporation will be in the hands of five non-attached councilors, with three expelled from the PSOE and the two rebels from Vox, against the four from the PP.

The move has been brewing for months and did not have the support of the leadership of the respective parties. The last municipal elections gave the Town Council to the PP and its four councilors compared to the three socialist councilors and the two from Vox. The conservatives won the mayoralty for Noelia García, in the minority, but she has barely lasted a year at the head of the town after the clampdown carried out by her opponents. The Socialists and Vox had already prevented PP initiatives from prospering by uniting their votes and have agreed to carry out the motion of censure announced on February 21. Then the vote will be taken in the plenary session and, unless there is a drastic change, Víctor Arce (Vox) will receive the position of first mayor. Arce will thus begin his third term in Villabrágima, where he was already mayor for eight years (2007-2015) although under the acronym of the PSOE.

The secretary of the Socialist Organization of Valladolid, Francisco Ferreira, has condemned the movement and has announced the immediate expulsion of the three councilors, all in accordance with the formation's statutes. “The agreements and decisions adopted by the party's governing bodies have been violated and unfulfilled, since the PSOE will never agree with the extreme right in any institution,” insisted Ferreira, who emphasizes that only the PP, as in the Junta de Castilla and León, forms pacts with the extreme right.

The socialist leader in Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, has expressed himself like this on social networks: “We are standing up to the extreme right. Spot”. The two Vox councilors tried to unseat the PP, but their formation prevented them from doing so, so this week they broke ties with the party to proceed with the alliance with the former socialists and change the political course of Villabrágima. Therefore, the town will be governed by five unaffiliated representatives, without any connection to parties.

According to Vox's version, the motion of censure does not bear his signature, since the two councilors presented a letter this Tuesday informing them of their transfer to the “non-attached” group of the consistory. Sources from the City Council have informed Efe that the motion of censure was registered before this change in the status of the councillors, so the motion does bear the signature of the two Vox councilors and the three PSOE councillors. .

The current mayor, Noelia García, assures that the people have reacted “very badly” to this motion, which she believes has been perceived as a “scam and a betrayal” to the voters of both parties. The mayor, who has thus considered “broken” all avenues to seek a solution before this motion of censure is debated, has indicated that she will go to the opposition “with her head held high” after “many years of work for the town”, such as his latest project for a nursing home that, in the end, was the trigger for this motion of censure, he explained. For his part, the president of the PP of Valladolid, Conrado Íscar, has labeled this pact between PSOE and Vox that will take the mayor's office of the municipality from the popular party as a “shame”; “It's anything goes and, sadly, something has happened that they had been threatening for months,” he expressed to the media.

The news has been confirmed just two days before this Saturday social agents, unions, opposition parties and more than 100 social entities are going to participate in a demonstration in Valladolid against the policies of the PP-Vox coalition in the Board. The president of the Valladolid Provincial Council, Conrado Íscar (PP), has regretted the “anything goes” of the motion of censure that was planned on the people after these months of Noelia García's minority mandate, since the opposition had voted negatively on the bill. a nursing home in the municipality and had shown his agreement against García. Íscar has defined the agreement as a “pact of shame” and has attacked Óscar Puente, general secretary of the PSOE in Valladolid and Minister of Transport, asking him “what do you think of the support for Vox” from his former training colleagues.