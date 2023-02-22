“We are not going to give any more thought to this matter.” The PSOE has reached the point of no return with Podemos in the crisis of the law of ‘only yes is yes’ and they already define this situation of «fed up». The Socialists are convinced to “go all the way” with the reform proposal that they registered two weeks ago alone and that will be taken into consideration in Congress on March 7, the eve of Women’s Day. The personification of this position was evidenced this Tuesday by a visibly upset Patxi López, who launched a harsh argument against his partner in the press conference room of the Lower House. The spokesman for the socialist parliamentary group urged them to “stop messing around” and “not take the name of feminism in vain.” “Feminism is much more than the trans law, than the ‘yes is yes’ law, than the abortion law,” he said.

For the former lehendakari, the position of the formation chaired by Ione Belarra “does not help to solve anything”, at the same time that he denies that they are going to agree on the reform with the PP, as the purple ones accuse them. «We are not going back to the Penal Code of the pack or anything like that, all that is confusing. If they want to reform the law, they must make a viable proposal public, “he settled.

The Socialists, who avoid talking about the parliamentary calculations they manage, have rejected the seven proposals that have been derived from the Ministry of Equality, led by Irene Montero, since December 8, considering that “they do not fix anything.” They also make it clear that they are not going to move from their position. The blockade in the Government is already a certified fact, however, in Ferraz they still hope to attract other key parliamentary groups in the legislature such as EH Bildu or Esquerra, since they already have the explicit support of the PNV and the outstretched hand of part of the popular

López also criticized the “noise” that has arisen during this negotiation and took the opportunity to remind Podemos that the PSOE is the formation with the most deputies in the Lower House. «I am hearing language that is too testosteronic on the part of some, that if we kneel, that if our legs tremble. Nothing would come out of this chamber without the will of Pedro Sánchez and without the votes of the 120 deputies », he warned.

Back to negotiation



From United We Can, on the other hand, they avoided entering the rag of these statements and tried to lower the tone of a crisis that threatens to break the unity of the Government. «I am not going to answer harshly to the words of the socialist spokesman, we will continue looking for an agreement. I ask the PSOE to please return to the talks in order to reach a solution, “said the parliamentary spokesman for the purples, Pablo Echenique.

The leader of Podemos did not want to pick up the gauntlet thrown by the spokesman for the Socialists, who asked them to “make public” their latest reform proposal. Echenique refused, claiming that this would be “contradictory.” “On the one hand we are told not to raise the decibels on this issue and on the other we are called to start a public war of proposals,” he snapped.

The coalition does not stop multiplying its open fronts. The last one, that of the housing law. This Tuesday a meeting was held between PSOE, Unidas Podemos, EH Bildu and Esquerra from which the purples came out dissatisfied. The stumbling blocks, they say, continue to revolve around the rent ceiling and the prohibition of evictions without a housing alternative.