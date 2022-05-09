The PSOE spokesman, Felipe Sicilia, during the press conference after the meeting of the Federal Executive of the political formation, this Monday in Madrid. / EFE/Luca Piergiovanni/Video: EP

The government has been encouraging the idea for days that if someone falls due to the espionage crisis, it will be the director of the CNI, Paz Esteban. Despite the fact that not only parties like Esquerra but their own coalition partners, United We Can, have already warned that it will not be enough for them to sacrifice a technical pawn and claim a political head, specifically that of the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, the Socialists try to limit the controversy to the operation of the intelligence services. And yet, the spokesman for the PSOE, Felipe Sicilia, defended this Monday that “today there is not a single reason why the director of the CNI is not in her position.”

Sicilia, who appeared at the training headquarters at the end of the federal executive meeting, also did not completely rule out that Esteban may later be forced to leave the position he has held since the one who was his immediate boss retired in 2019. , General Félix Sanz Roldán, although he stressed that he has the support of who “should” have it, Minister Robles. What can be read from her words, in any case, is that the Executive is still thinking about how to get out of the quagmire and that the eventual defenestration of the veteran responsible for ‘La Casa’ will not be immediate.

“The work -said the socialist leader- has to continue, the CNI has to continue investigating what could have happened and we will have to see what conclusions are drawn from that internal control that it is carrying out and from the work to improve cybersecurity in our country” .

mobile review



After announcing a week ago that both the phones of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense had been infected with the Pegasus virus in May and June 2021 and ensuring that the attack had only been discovered now, when reviewing the terminals as a result of the publication in ‘The New Yorker’ of espionage with the Israeli program on more than sixty independentistas between 2017 and 2020, the Executive announced that the mobile phones of all the ministers would be reviewed.

A few days earlier, in a meeting with the Minister of the Presidency of the Generalitat, Marta Vilagrà, to try to channel an anger that threatened to blow up the legislature, the Government’s minister for everything, Félix Bolaños, had also promised a internal investigation at the CNI. Investigation from which, in principle, the data offered last Thursday by Esteban in the official secrets commission of Congress derived and from which it is inferred that the Spanish intelligence services are only responsible for 18 telephone punctures to independentistas, including today President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, who had judicial authorization.

Sicilia insisted that it remains to be seen “what could have happened” and “that internal control that the CNI has promised to carry out” remains to be completed. “Let’s wait to see if as a result of these conclusions we have to carry out some kind of responsibilities or not,” she argued. In any case, the one who made a very fiery defense was Minister Robles. «I am clear and blunt: she has the full support of the PSOE executive as well as of the entire Government and the evident proof is that today she is still Defense Minister; she is a magnificent minister, by the way, highly valued by the citizens and a source of pride for this party».