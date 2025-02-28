The general secretary of the PSPV-PSOE, Diana Morant, has not ruled out presenting a motion of censure against the President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, for the management of the DANA. “If Feijóo does not move file in the next few hours, the PSPV will move file “he said.

This has expressed this Friday the leader of the Valencian socialists at a press conference, in which he presented the work plan of the Valencian socialists for the DANA INVESTIGATION COMMISSION by Les Corts Valencianes, before meeting with mayors and mayors of the affected municipalities.

Morant has advanced that Valencian socialists will work for “Repair as soon as possible” The “ruling” of the Consell and Mazón on the day of the Dana and in the management of the emergency and has assured: “If Mazón depended on us, it would no longer be President of the Generalitat. If Mazón and his dismissal were in our hands, Mazón would not be President of the Generalitat “.

In this regard, he regretted that Mazón is “in the hands of a parliamentary majority that last week, before a request for disapproval, sustained Mazón again.” “Such an indecent parliamentary majority As a Mazón, made up of PP and Vox, who hold Mazón’s indecency again, “he insisted.

“We, from the first moment and before the indecency of Mazón, which He didn’t want to resignwe have appealed to Feijóo, and I will do it again. If Feijóo does not move file in the next few hours, the PSPV will move token, “he said.

Untilled in case a possible motion of censure against Mazón is raised, Morant has stressed that he does not rule it out, although he has insisted that Mazón is “In the hands of Feijóo and his party.” “It is his match that does not move token, the one who last week endorsed Mazón in Les Corts, next to Vox.”

“Who has to move card and can do it is Feijóothere are precedents in this community, from a PP dismissed a ‘president’ of the Generalitat. In the hands of Mr. Feijóo it is. If not, of course we will move a file because clearly the Mazón situation is increasingly unsustainable, “he has settled.