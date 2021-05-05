The regional deputy of the PSOE, Alfonso Martínez Baños, pointed out after the landslide victory of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in Madrid that They do not regret “at all” to present the motion of censure that precipitated the call for elections in the Madrid community. “We did what we had to do at the time we had to do it,” said Martínez Baños, who insisted that the winner of the 2019 elections was the PSRM, which has 17 deputies in the Regional Assembly.

«Our obligation, because we were mandated by the voters, was to promote a change«, Justified the deputy. Therefore, he believes that every time there is a possibility of presenting motions of no confidence “we cannot let it pass” in order to “respond to what our voters and also those of Ciudadanos” asked of us.

The problem, said Martínez Baños, is that the orange formation did not “comply” in June 2019 and they have realized that “it was a mistake because they signed a document with the PP that contained 73 measures and it turns out that, after almost two years, they have practically not met any ». However, this political maneuver has ended up reinforcing the Popular Party, the objective of the initiative.

At a press conference and when asked about the result of the elections, Martínez Baños congratulated the PP and his candidate, while acknowledged that the PSOE’s result was “very bad” because he did not know how to attract his traditional electorate, something on which he believes that it is necessary to “reflect and correct. We have time to do it, “he said, after which he recalled that the president has been elected for two years.

In this sense, he argued that this Tuesday regional elections were held in the Community of Madrid, because “listening to the media and the PP it would seem that they were national elections.” And he specified that “we are in a plural and diverse Spain in which each autonomy has its reality and its uniqueness.” Therefore, he believes that extrapolating what happened in Madrid to the whole of Spain «is unreal and it would be a political, strategic and electoral error on the part of whoever does it «.

“Now it seems that the elections in Madrid are very important and that this is the end of ‘sanchismo’, when it turns out that just a few months ago there were elections in Catalonia and the PP was left out of the Catalan parliament, with less representation, even, than Vox », pointed out Martinez Baños. In addition, he valued that the candidate of the PP in the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, came out “legitimized by the polls” this Tuesday, while in the Region of Murcia “we have a president, Fernando López Miras, who is illegitimate because he maintains a government for the purchase of wills and, specifically, with the purchase of the defected advisers ». That is the “difference”, in his opinion, between the communities of Madrid and the Region of Murcia.