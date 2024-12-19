The Socialist Party has filed a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office against Vox for alleged irregular financing through the “piggy banks” or “safe boxes” that Santiago Abascal’s party places on the information tables in different cities, as well as through ‘merchandising’ campaigns (sale of party promotional objects) that they consider serve to defray party expenses in breach of the Financing Law.

The Government party also refers in its complaint to the Public Ministry to a 6.5 million loan to Vox from the Hungarian bank MBH Bank Nyrt, whose main shareholder is Corvinus, a public fund in the country governed by Víctor Orbán. Precisely this fund involved the company Magyar Vagon, which wanted to take over the Spanish railway company Talgo and the Government rejected the operation due to the company’s possible connections with Hungary and Russia.

Different parliamentarians and also members of the Government – just yesterday the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños – have disfigured the origin of said credit to the right-wing formation.

The PSOE’s complaint to the Attorney General’s Office recalls that the Court of Auditors, in its report on Vox’s 2019 accounts, already warned Vox of possible sanctions for not justifying the origin of cash worth 311,000 euros. .









Pedro Sánchez’s party refers in its complaint to the report of the Political Parties department of the supervisory body in which it was stated that “the nature could not be verified of the accounting records for income from promotional activities that amounted to 311,947.05 euros in 2019, as no supporting documents were provided. This balance has been collected in cash through ‘information tables’ and entered into the formation’s bank accounts through successive ATM entries.

“The PSOE does not know what to do to divert attention from its enormous corruption plot”

For the PSOE, which urges the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the facts, Vox would be violating article 5 of the Financing Law on donations punishable in article 304 of the Penal Code.

For its part, Vox has rejected any irregular financing and has accused the PSOE of “not knowing what to do to divert attention of its enormous corruption plot. The general secretary of the party, Ignacio Garriga, has stated that “Vox is the only party that audits its accounts twice: before the Court of Accounts and with an independent auditor. The PSOE is the most corrupt party in the history of Spain with all kinds of crimes under its belt: illegal financing, corruption of all kinds, embezzlement. This paripé has no meaning, like the rest of the lies of this corrupt government. “We will continue working to get them out of Moncloa as soon as possible and put them in the dock, which is where they should be.”