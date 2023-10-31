Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 16:40



| Updated 4:53 p.m.

Plaza Capdepón, halfway between Paseo Vista Alegre and Juan Aparicio, brings together, along with Castelar and Waldo Calero, one of the main concentrations of hospitality establishments in the municipality of Torrevieja, especially pizzerias. A common transit point for people who circulate around the ‘hippie’ stalls and Liberty Avenue, one would never expect to find the animal that arouses the most phobias: rats. But, according to the PSOE in the last Plenary Session, they were roaming around the place attracted by the ‘succulent’ contents of some containers.

This is confirmed by some videos that this newspaper has had access to where residents of the neighboring buildings have recorded the rodents walking next to the aforementioned containers, around the blue hut that houses a Generalitat migrant service office. , the so-called ‘Pangea’.

According to the socialist spokesperson, Bárbara Soler, the neighbors are “desperate” and assures that these citizens have already submitted their corresponding complaints through the City Hall’s entry register and through the new app for incidents ‘CityinTouch’ without receiving a response.

The aforementioned containers in a photo from last June.



L.V.







The Councilor for Urban Cleaning, María José Ruiz (PP), for her part, claimed to be unaware of this problem. «I am at your disposal if you want to send me those complaints that you say have been presented to this City Council and that have not been processed because, once consulted in the Urban Cleaning department, we do not know either in the entry register or in the new app that has received any type of complaint on this point,” he replied to Soler.

For the socialist leader, the problem is not only limited exclusively to rodents. The councilor states that the neighbors have told her that, at the confluence of Rambla de Juan Mateo and Torrevejenses Ausentes streets, as a result of the poor state of conservation of the containers, there have been discharges of leachate into the nearby storm sewer, which It flows directly into the sea, next to the docks of the Real Club Naútico. An evacuation infrastructure that, in another order of things, will be the subject of an expansion next month within the framework of the port’s redevelopment works.

Soler demands that this focus of unhealthiness be addressed, as he says that the neighbors have already received “visits, even inside some houses, by the numerous rats of considerable size that have made this place their home without prejudice to the serious health problem that it causes.” the unhygienic behavior of some,” he adds in reference to those who leave their waste, especially organic waste, outside the container.

New underground containers also installed near Capdepón Square.



L.V.







In this regard, the local executive councilor responds that she is working on a new ordinance that penalizes these uncivil attitudes in a more forceful way. “The cleaning measures to date do not help solve the problem because the trucks and instruments used for the collection and cleaning of the place are inadequate or inefficient,” Soler protested.

For the socialist councilor, it is worth remembering that this area should be a priority action, since it directly affects the image of Torrevieja. “What’s more, this takes place in a popular walking area for visitors and in the vicinity of one of the largest hotels in the city.”

It is worth remembering that, since the current garbage contract came into operation, the replacement of the old underground containers with new ones has already been carried out. Many of them are precisely in this area, a few meters from these other containers that continue, however, to face the outside. Likewise, the City Council recently began the first tests for the implementation of the door-to-door collection service for large waste generators, including hoteliers in this same area.

Depositions at the stop



Along with the dirt of animal origin, the PSOE also expressed a problem that, they say, they have detected next to the Eras de la Sal bus interchange. There, they describe, there is a portable toilet installed whose keys are in the hands of the drivers. of the urban transport service, which are the only ones that use it. However, there are quite a few who, after trying to gain access, end up relieving themselves nearby. For this reason, they asked the government team to consider putting another portable unit for public use.

In this regard, the Councilor for Transport, Antonio Vidal, replied to the socialist councilor that last month the City Council already awarded the installation of five paid public toilets in the main avenues of the city. In this sense, he recalled that one of them will be installed precisely on Vista Alegre promenade, next to the Habaneras monument, about 150 meters from the bus interchange. A somewhat high distance in the opinion of Bárbara Soler.