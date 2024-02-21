The PSOE has denounced that the Junta de Castilla y León has awarded 15 million euros of European funds to the company of a defendant in the Black Pearl case. This judicial process begins on Monday and focuses on the multimillion-dollar extra costs in the purchase of a building for public use. The aforementioned, Francisco Arnedo, is financial director of the company Clave Mayor and was commissioned to manage a venture capital fund, granted by a public entity of the Ministry of Economy, with 15 million euros of European funds attributed. Arnero belongs to the large group of former regional officials related to the Ministry of Economy who are asked to receive different prison sentences for their relationship with a corrupt plot. The Prosecutor's Office demands four years in prison and 10 years of disqualification for embezzlement, bribery, influence peddling, corruption and revelation of secrets.

The information has been made known by the leader of the regional PSOE, Luis Tudanca, who has detailed the allocations together with the socialist head of the Treasury, Rosa Rubio. The socialist leader recalled that Arnero, in 2008, was financial director of ADE Gesturcal, one of the entities related to the irregular movements investigated with the Black Pearl, as the Valladolid building on which the cost overruns existed is colloquially known. That year he awarded a venture capital fund to the company Clave Mayor, which he joined when he stopped performing his duties at Gesturcal, since he was dismissed in 2012 because the judge charged him in the aforementioned court case. That same year he joined Clave Mayor, where he continues as financial director. Tudanca has argued that Clave Mayor managed 36 million euros of European funds “in the Seguranza investment fund” for a total of 11 companies. Of them, he added, “only two made profits, the rest have been liquidated with losses, we estimate that there are 25 million losses.” The opposition leader has stated that the company charged 3.6 million for these services, in his words, translating into “disastrous management” given the results of those 11 companies.

The general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León has reported that the Institute for Business Competitiveness (ICE), corresponding to the Ministry of Economy and usually used to assign subsidies and projects without being published by the Official Gazette of the community. Rosa Rubio has explained that ICE has called a public tender for the venture capital fund to which only Arnedo's company has submitted, for whom the PSOE as a private prosecutor in the 'Black Pearl' case requested 11 and a half years in prison and 30 million fine. Rubio has calculated that the entity will manage between 15 and 30 million euros of community origin and would obtain profits of between 3.7 and 28 million, in addition to the private financing that they manage to attract.

Tudanca has demanded that the president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), give explanations together with the Minister of Economy and Finance, to whom ICE depends, Carlos Fernández Carriedo. The revelation has been made known a few days before a trial begins on Monday in the Provincial Court of Valladolid in which several former senior regional officials are accused of urban corruption, with requested sentences of 11 and a half years for the main accused. One of those summoned to testify, as a witness, will be the former president of Castilla y León Juan Vicente Herrera (PP).

