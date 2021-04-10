The deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group, Fernando Moreno, denounced that the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, “It has not fulfilled its commitment to vaccinate the volunteers of Civil Protection”, criticized “the abandonment and lack of control of the Government of the shame of López Miras, especially, in the management of vaccines.”

Fernando Moreno regretted that the regional government “is using vaccines to engage in slum politics, massively vaccinating in the municipalities where the PP governs, to the detriment of the rest». The deputy pointed out that “it is a huge institutional attack, this Executive does not give any value, neither to the signature, nor to the word of his advisers.”

Moreno recalled that “a few days ago the PSOE already denounced the discriminatory treatment that local police officers were suffering in most municipalities in the Region of Murcia, while requesting the Minister of Health to take into consideration the volunteers of Civil Protection who are doing a commendable work in the fight against the pandemic, to which this He compromised ».

“But the municipalities are receiving a reply from the Health Council communicating the refusal of this proposal from the municipalities and the PSOE, and what is worse, the commitment of the councilor. The Ministry alleges that it is not their turn yet, but it turns out that there are municipalities where Civil Protection volunteers have already been vaccinated, “he said.

Fernando Moreno again demanded that the volunteers “be vaccinated as soon as possible.” «None of the friends of the PP and the defectors who skipped the protocol when the first vaccines arrived, they deserved this vaccine more than the hundreds of men and women who, completely altruistically, worked and continue to work to combat the virus from Civil Protection, “he concluded.