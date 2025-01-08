The PSOE denounces Miguel Ángel Rodríguez for leaking personal data of two journalists who were investigating the case of the Ayuso couple

The PSOE has filed a complaint in which it accuses Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s chief of staff, of a crime of revealing secrets for allegedly obtaining data from the Police from two reporters from ‘El País’ and later leaking them to different people. media. According to the document, Rodríguez obtained the information from “a national police officer who belongs to the President’s bodyguard” who on March 19 had identified the two journalists who had gone to the vicinity of Ayuso’s home as part of the investigation into his partner’s tax fraud uncovered by elDiario.es.

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s crusher begins to work

The PSOE requests, in addition to Rodríguez’s accusation, that his phone be investigated to avoid “the possible destruction of evidence” of the messages he has related to that case.

The socialists explain that that day Miguel Ángel Rodríguez sent a message to a chat that he shares with journalists who cover regional information with “the personal information of two reporters” in addition to a photograph of them. The two journalists from ‘El País’ were in the vicinity of the home that Isabel Díaz Ayuso shares with Alberto González Amador a week after elDiario.es revealed that Alberto González Amador had been denounced by the Prosecutor’s Office for a double tax fraud of more than 350,000 euros between 2020 and 2021.

The National Police agent who acts as Ayuso’s escort, the PSOE highlights in its complaint, never accused both reporters of anything and had “a cordial exchange” with the journalists, according to ‘El País’ at the time. Subsequently, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez disseminated private information about both of them and “spread a hoax” about them, including their photographs, through that chat that he shares with journalists. “They have been harassing the president’s neighbors, including underage girls, in a harassment common in dictatorships,” Rodríguez stated, among other things.

That image was published in ‘Estado de Alarma’, the extreme right-wing media directed by Javier Negre, identifying the journalists with names and surnames, accusing them of harassing minors and citing at all times “sources from the Community of Madrid.” . Later, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez acknowledged that he had disseminated this information but in his personal capacity. “I revealed my identity to 18 people, nothing more,” he stated in an interview with El Mundo. The ‘EDATV’ link to that information is currently not accessible.

This action by Rodríguez was part of the harassment strategy of the regional president’s entourage against the media that uncovered the investigation by the Treasury and the Prosecutor’s Office against her partner, Alberto González Amador. In those days, those same “sources” close to Ayuso also told several media outlets that two journalists from elDiario.es had tried to attack the Madrid president’s home hooded and disguised as boiler technicians, false information disseminated without prior consultation. with this medium. Previously, in contact with a journalist from elDiario.es, Rodríguez had threatened to “shred” elDiario.es.

History of a hoax: from Miguel Ángel Rodríguez’s motive to the accusation of the attorney general





The PSOE considers in its complaint that Miguel Ángel Rodríguez should be investigated for revealing secrets and requests not only that he be charged, but that the contents of his mobile phone be investigated. He also requests the testimony of the journalists from ‘El País’ whose data he disseminated so that they can be harmed in the procedure.