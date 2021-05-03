The PSOE has requested this Monday to the Central Electoral Board that Isabel Díaz Ayuso be sanctioned for the “repeated and serious” infraction of the electoral law after the “tortico and partisan” use of the institutions during the Dos de Mayo, festival of the Community of Madrid that coincided with the closing of the electoral campaign. The Socialists demand “the greatest possible sanction” for what they consider a “recidivism and disobedience to the electoral administrations” for the president of Madrid and candidate of the PP and for the head of the General Directorate of Media of the Autonomous Executive.

More information

The complaint, signed by Encarnación Moya, deputy of the Madrid Assembly and general representative of the PSOE of Madrid, asks that the claim presented “be resolved urgently” before the “imminent” holding of the elections on May 4. The letter urges that the Central Electoral Board pronounce itself before the vote “for the knowledge of all Madrilenians.” The argument is that if the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (Loreg) is understood to have been violated by infringement of the neutrality of the public powers in the acts of the Dos de Mayo, “it is a fact that the voters should know within the same electoral process, so that the corresponding reproach of this Electoral Board produces its effects ”.

The Socialists refer specifically to article 50.2 of the Loreg, which establishes that from the election call and until its celebration “any act organized or financed, directly or indirectly, by the public powers that contains allusions to the achievements or achievements obtained is prohibited. , or that uses images or expressions that coincide or are similar to those used in their own campaigns by any of the political entities participating in the elections ”.

Photogallery: The Dos de Mayo celebrations

Last week, the Central Electoral Board ordered the Provincial Board of Madrid to open two disciplinary proceedings against Ayuso, following complaints from Más Madrid and PSOE, for having violated the prohibition to speak of the alleged achievements of its Executive during the campaign . According to the organ, Ayuso mixed her condition of president with that of candidate in an act at an Iberia headquarters, in another in the Las Ventas bullring and in the visit to the works of a bridge that will connect the Valdebebas neighborhood and Terminal 4 of the Barajas airport.

“On the Day of the Community of Madrid, different institutional events organized and financed solely and exclusively by the Community of Madrid have been carried out, in which a manifest, clear and repeated violation of the principles of objectivity, neutrality and equality on the part of the President of the Community of Madrid and its General Directorate of Media ”, denounces the PSOE. His legal team maintains that Ayuso acted “in clear disobedience” to the Central Electoral Board “as a corollary to the systematic use of public institutions and media throughout the electoral process.” The president of Madrid assured on Friday that the Dos de Mayo would be “an example of the correct use of institutions.” The socialists denounce that it was just the other way around.

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid