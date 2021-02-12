“In this Region people are vaccinated until Tato.” These were the first words of the PSOE deputy spokesperson in the Assembly, Alfonso Martínez Baños, after consult this Friday the list of vaccinated in the Ministry of Health. By the Data Protection law, he is not authorized to reveal the names he has seen, but he pointed out that “we have confirmed, as was already known, that high officials of the PP in the Community have been vaccinated outside the protocol and what President López Miras, who knows very well who they are, has to do is kick them out, “he said.

Martínez Baños pointed out that what the Ministry of Health has done “has been a shame” and denounced that the new director, Juan José Pedreño, “enters on the wrong foot, with a lack of transparency».

In the same way, the spokesperson for Podemos, María Marín, denounced that she was subjected to “aua real computer gymkhana». In addition, it denounces that the deputies have been put in a room “that did not comply with the Covid protocol”. He assured that he has also confirmed that senior officials of the PP were vaccinated out of protocol and that this weekend he will analyze the information he has so, if he sees something relevant, bring it to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office. Mabel Campuzano and Pascual Salvador also left the consultation with the feeling of having wasted time.

An “indescribable chaos”



The Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly criticized that the list of vaccinated that the Ministry of Health has provided to the parliamentarians this Friday for their review was an “indescribable chaos”, so the act has been «a paripe, a smoke screen that it has only served to confirm the improper vaccination of public officials».

“This morning we have met with one more contempt from the regional government to the citizens of the Region of Murcia “, points out the PSOE. “They have sold us that we were going to be able to check the complete list of vaccinated that the Ministry of Health has carried out, but it has not been like that,” the Socialists lament.

The PSOE criticized that a list has been found «impossible to decipher and with an absolute lack of transparency, as has been customary in the regional government. In his opinion, this is one more proof «of the shameless, of how the Popular Party treats the Region of Murcia as if it were its farmhouse “, and criticized that” they laugh at all of us and it is inadmissible. “

«In this Region everything smells rotten»According to the PSOE, which criticizes that every day in the press “we find out about new vaccinated people, who have skipped the protocol, statements from the regional government in which they assure that have no control over vaccination lists that they propose from residences and private centers, I repeat, no control ».

«And now, instead of providing the information to find out what really happened, we find this pantomime that embarrasses us“, According to the PSOE, who reproached” this sultry pantomime, with a list of thousands and thousands of names, place where they have been vaccinated, who has already received the second dose, and the professional category of each vaccinated under the protocol. “Ultimately, the regional government makeup service is the only one that is working,” conclude the Socialists.