The PSOE leadership defends the negotiation with Junts and guarantees that any agreement will be made within the Constitution. It is the way to deal with the criticism of some former leaders of the PSOE to the possibility of approving an amnesty as demanded by the leaders of the process in exchange for facilitating the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The meeting between Yolanda Díaz and the expresident Carles Puigdemont last Monday, in which the acting vice-president promised to “explore all the ways to unblock the Catalan conflict”, and the Junts leader’s conference on Tuesday, in which he demanded an amnesty law approved before the investiture, have outraged some veteran ex-leaders, who have wanted to make their rejection of this criminal pardon publicly known. To the criticisms issued during the week by two historical voices of the party such as Felipe González or Alfonso Guerra, this Friday those of another former secretary general, Joaquín Almunia, and the former leader of the PSE Jesús Eguiguren have added.

The rejection is concentrated in the old guard of the PSOE, although the two most critical socialist barons traditionally with Sánchez, the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page. and the former president of Aragon Javier Lambán, have also shown their opposition to a possible amnesty. On the contrary, the rest of the barons have not shown their rejection. The Asturian Adrián Barbón, much closer to the Prime Minister, does indirectly accept a pact that may include an amnesty. “You have to pay a price for the agreements, and if a Spanish government results from that agreement, I will be happy because I think it is good for this country. What I want is for there to be a Pedro Sánchez government. One that raises pensions, the minimum wage and scholarships ”, he pointed out this Friday on Onda Cero when he was asked about this matter, although he has also trusted that everything will be done within the limits of the Constitution. “My position is that there be a government, at any price, but always within the Constitution,” he insisted.

And this is precisely the point that all the ministers are reinforcing in each public statement to dispel any doubt within their party or the progressive electorate. Sánchez also did it this week: anything that is done will be within the limits of the Constitution. In fact, it has to be like that, because without a doubt the PP will appeal any norm before the Constitutional Court, which will have to sanction it. “The method is dialogue and the Constitution is the framework,” Sánchez and his ministers repeat like a mantra.

The acting Minister of Education and spokesperson for the PSOE, Pilar Alegría, defended during her trip to Brussels this Thursday the courage of her party for daring to “propose solutions”, but she quickly tried to clear up any suspicion that may hang over a supposed submission to nationalist requests by making it clear that all negotiations regarding a possible amnesty law should take place within the constitutional framework. The acting Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, along the same lines, assured this Friday that Pedro Sánchez maintains that for his investiture “everything can be discussed”, but always, “within the Constitution ”.

Faced with this conviction of the official version of the Government, several former leaders of the old guard believe that an amnesty does not fit in the Constitution. The first to speak was Felipe González, who last Tuesday stated on Onda Cero that “neither amnesty nor self-determination fit in the Constitution.” Two days later, the one who was González’s vice president in Moncloa, Alfonso Guerra, charged harshly on the Cope channel against the amnesty for the Catalan separatists, calling it a “rupture with the democratic society built during the Transition”, at the same time as described as “infamy” the meeting between Yolanda Díaz and the expresident Carles Puigdemont in Brussels last Monday.

Faced with this climate, the former general secretary of the PSOE Joaquín Almunia has seconded the criticism during an interview on Radio Euskadi issued this Friday, in which he stated that from the point of view of the general interest of Spanish society “the conditions for an amnesty do not exist”. And in case it goes ahead, he has made it clear that the one who will have to decide on the feasibility of the measure must be the Constitutional Court.

The former minister has raised asking for a “profound rectification” to those who were protagonists of a “unilateral coup against the Constitution.” Only in this way could the bases be laid to “debate and seek solutions in a civilized manner” and not “as they did in 2017”, he points out, referring to the unilateral declaration of independence after the referendum on October 1.

Two other historical figures of the party have dedicated their respective stands this Friday to show their rejection of the amnesty demanded by Puigdemont. The former president of the Euskadi Socialist Party, Jesús Eguiguren, has criticized in an article in The Basque Newspaper the way in which the nationalist parties have acquired the capacity to govern the destiny of the country despite having lost popular support in the 23-J elections. For him, an “alternative formula to amnesty” must be found, and that, in the event that the inauguration of Sánchez happens to “offend the constitutionalists”, it is better that the general elections be repeated.

On the other hand, the former Minister of Justice Tomás de la Quadra-Salcedo dedicates a forum in EL PAÍS in which he explains that the amnesty could have a constitutional fit, but that it would be “a political error” to accept it as a condition of possibility that facilitates the investiture of “any representative of a state party”. De la Quadra-Salcedo agrees with Guerra in stating that the 1977 amnesty was necessary to structure the newborn democratic society, but that, in the case of a fugitive who “continues to deny the Constitution” like Puigdemont, the meaning and purpose of amnesty “would lose its meaning.”

socialist barons

The two socialist barons most critical of Sánchez have also taken the same line. Javier Lambán has rejected this Friday the amnesty as a bargaining chip to invest Sánchez by stating that he “would open a leak that could lead the constitutional ship to sink”. In a similar vein, Emiliano García-Page assured last Monday in Cope that the PSOE has to be “guarantor of the Constitution and the territorial model of the country” against the scenario of rupture that the independentistas embody. And regarding the ability of the seven Junts deputies to condition national politics, he went so far as to say that, although avoiding Vox’s entry into the Executive was good news, the solution does not lie in giving “remote control of the country” ” to Puigdemont.

