The schism in the Government is served. The PSOE has fulfilled its threat and has registered this Monday in Congress, without the signature of United We Can, its proposal to reform the law of ‘only yes is yes’. The Socialists continue to maintain that consent is at the center of the star standard of the Ministry of Equality, but since the formation of Ione Belarra they have made it clear that they do not agree with a modification that, they understand, “represents a return to the Penal Code of The pack”. Ferraz’s roadmap is now to process it urgently and take it to plenary session next week, on February 14. The last steps for its approval would coincide with 8-M.

The break in the coalition, therefore, is already a fact. The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Equality have been exchanging proposals in recent days but have not reached an agreement on how to modify the law and toughen the penalties. In a press conference after the registration of the proposal, the socialist deputy Andrea Fernández, has warned her government partner that the reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ «is not about assignments, egos or stories. We understand and accompany all the victims. And because we firmly believe in this law, we believe it is necessary to improve it.

For his part, the spokesman for the socialist group in Congress, Patxi López, regretted that an agreement between the government partners on this issue was not possible, but he recalled that, now, in the process that begins in Parliament He will continue to speak with all the parliamentary groups that “want this law” and that the text can be amended.

At the same time, at the Podemos headquarters, the co-spokesperson for the purple formation, María Teresa Pérez, showed her discomfort at what, they understand, has been a movement that was not agreed upon with the PSOE. «There has been no agreement because the PSOE unilaterally wanted to register a proposal that is far from the one we were negotiating within the coalition. With this proposal, it returns to the Penal Code of La Manada », she has settled.

palace calculation



The question now is to discern what support the PSOE has to carry out its proposed law. From Podemos they maintain that they will defend “consent in the parliamentary process”, a position similar to the one that key partners of the legislature such as the PNV, EH Bildu or ERC will maintain, as they pronounced last week.

On whether the Socialists will rely on the PP to move it forward, López points out that from now on they will speak with the investiture partners, “but never with the PP, which -in his opinion- does not want the law.” From Ciudadanos they have confirmed their yes to a proposal that, they understand, “must be immediate. At the same time that they request the resignation of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero. And from Vox, its secretary for political action, Jorge Buixadé, advances that they will not prevent with their vote “the holding of a debate as soon as possible that improves the text of the law and resolves the problem generated by Pedro Sánchez.”