The PSPV-PSOE This Thursday in Chiva he consummated his second motion of censorship against the PP in municipalities affected by DANA in Valencia. In this case, with the support of Compromís and the local parties Activa Chiva and Aduc. In this way, the ‘popular’ Amparo Fort has passed the baton of command to the socialist spokesperson, Ernesto Navarro.

The motion, registered on November 27, has gathered the favorable votes of the three councilors of the PSPV, two of Activate Chivatwo of ADUC and two of Commitmentsand has thus reached the nine supports necessary to achieve the absolute majority in the municipal plenary session held this Thursday.

Similarly, the socialists came to power in Requena on November 5, a motion announced on October 21 and presented by the PSPV-PSOE and the Requena and Aldeas Party (PRyA) against the then mayor, Rocío Cortés (PP).

The former mayor of Chiva, Amparo Fort (PP)which has been received with applause by a large part of those attending the Plenary Session, has accused in his speech the groups promoting the motion of censure of having “once again put their will before that of an entire people.” “Today we should not be here talking about politics, we should be talking about reconstruction,” he lamented.









«We have experienced the greatest tragedy in memory (…) and, while this was happening, your head was only thinking about how snatch the Town hall to a City Council governed by the PP, without justifying at any time on what you base yourself to say that this situation has not been managed correctly and without contributing not one alone idea», he reproached.

Fort has defended that the top officials of all the institutions governed by the PP have arrived in Chiva to be able to see first-hand the magnitude of what is happening in our town, showing their face despite finding ourselves in times as difficult as the that we are living.”

At this point, he addressed the socialist spokesperson, to whom he snapped: «How many officials from the administrations governed by your party have come here? How many times has the Government delegate, CHJ or Adif representatives come? How many have shown their faces? How much time have you spent these days stopping by City Hall to find out about the situation in which we left it? Do you know how many meetings you have tomorrow and where you are going to start?

Furthermore, it has disgraced the promoters of the motion that “the only thing they have achieved is paralyze to the town» and, with it, its recovery after the catastrophe. «It is the worst time to change anything. Your ambition “He has betrayed you and you know that you are doomed to a failure that, unfortunately, will take its toll on all of us,” he criticized.

The new local government is committed to “urgency”

With this change in Chiva, the new government team, made up of the driving forces of the initiative, commits to working “in a coordinated manner to implement policies that respond to the urgent needs of the municipality after DANA” and promote “a balanced development between the urban core and the urbanizations and scattered areas.

Furthermore, in the coming days a plenary session will be held to distribute delegations and powers to «accelerate to the maximum formalities and address immediate priorities,” as reported by the City Council in a statement. The new team has been marked as a “priority and urgent” objective meet up with the victims and reopen the streets that are still blocked, as well as removing the debris present in the streets.

The motion of censure, which the driving groups justified in the “disastrous management” of the PP and Vox, establishes the formation of a progressive Government that prioritizes the reconstruction of the damage caused by the floods in the town, one of the most affected by the flood, and that it manages with “transparency and efficiency.”

At the time of the announcement, the PSPV of Chiva claimed the “firm and necessary step” taken “in defense of the stability and the well-being of the citizens” of the town, with the presentation of this motion of censure with the aim of forming “a new government that responds effectively, sensitively and responsibly to the problems of Chiva.”

At the end of the plenary session, where the motion was passed, the new mayor, Ernesto Navarroin statements to the media, has appealed to the unit and has called to “start working now for the citizens, which is what we have come for.” “We each take our positions and explain them,” he stated.

The until now socialist spokesperson in the council has justified the motion in the lack of responses and in the face of the “lies» from the PP and Vox government team. “We are a little tired of so much disregard, contempt and not taking into account the opposition when we are governing as a minority and when the people need the union of all,” he stated.

«We have 17 councilors not to seek simple majorities or anything, but to look forconsensus among all because we have a town to rebuild and reinvent. A town that has shown us what it is capable of doing when everyone comes together, as we came together the day after the flood to be able to clean, clean and work together, we were all there at the foot of the canyon,” he said.

PP: “More concerned about an armchair”

From the PP of the province of Valencia, Reme Mazzolari has disfigured the PSPV, Compromís, Activa Chiva and Aduc that they are “more worried for a armchair that for rebuild the municipality after the DANA. «It wasn’t the time. Now, a month and a half after a flood that destroyed Chiva, it is time to continue working as the mayor was doing, giving her all for her people,” he stressed.

For his part, the general secretary of the PSPV of the province of Valencia, Carlos Fernandez Bielsawho was also present at the Plenary Session, congratulated the new mayor and was convinced that Navarro would carry out “an extraordinary job of recovering and reactivating the town, promoting public services and protecting social justice and equality”.