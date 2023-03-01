The PSOE leadership is convinced that the ‘Meditor case’ will no longer bring unpleasant surprises and that the withering “expulsion” of the Canarian deputy Juan Bernardo Fuentes Curbelo, forced to leave his record on February 14 and suspended from militancy in the party, less than 24 hours after its name appeared related to the plot of extortion of companies in the livestock and food sector, will be enough ‘firewall’ to stop the PP’s attempts to electorally instrumentalize an episode as “sordid” as, they maintain, isolated. But this Tuesday, the parliamentary group and the Government were forced to make full use of it to try to counter the opposition attacks.

One day after the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, predicted that the case “will bring down” the Government – “I hope it has a way to demonstrate that it was never in Tito Berni’s business,” he even said about Pedro Sánchez- the people’s deputy Belén Hoyo announced the request for the appearance in Congress of the Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, and questions for those already claimed by Vice President Nadia Calviño in the Senate and the Interior Ministers, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, and Defense, Margarita Robles in the Lower House. In all cases, the popular ones demand to explain to what extent the former socialist deputy and the General of the Civil Guard Francisco Espinosa Navas, also accused, were able to use State agencies and means for their allegedly spurious purposes.

The PSOE leadership has not opened an internal investigation as such, but it has made informal investigations to try to determine if there is any truth in the statements of the intermediary of the corrupt plot, Marco Antonio Navarro Tacoronte, according to which, in one of the dinners between politicians and businessmen who, after visiting Congress, ended up in parties with prostitutes and cocaine, “15 or 16” of their deputies participated. And, for the moment, they take away all credibility.

In Ferraz they claim to have evidence of the classic dinners “between colleagues” from outside Madrid who stay in hotels and go to have a drink together after the plenary session, but not of anything that implies criminal or unaesthetic behavior. The party’s parliamentary spokesman, Patxi López, was in any case blunt. “That deputy handed over the minutes,” he said, alluding to Fuentes Curbelo, “and that is what we are going to do if there are more.” The general secretary of the PP, however, called these explanations insufficient. “What has become clear is that the PSOE knows who they are and covers up who they are,” she said.

«Double stick»



Like the day before, Pedro Sánchez himself or the deputy secretary general of the party, María Jesús Montero, the spokesperson in Congress and that of the Government, Isabel Rodríguez, accused the PP of using a “double yardstick”. “In any field there can be corruption, but the difference is how it acts”, remarked the ‘exlehendakari’.

The Socialists do not miss the opportunity to remember, thus, that the mayoress of Marbella and senator Ángeles Muñoz, will repeat as a candidate on 28-M and maintains her parliamentary act despite the prosecution of her husband and her stepson in a drug trafficking plot and the suspicions that They weigh on the origin of a patrimony that he did not include in the declaration of assets before the Senate. They also remember, as an express dart towards Ayuso, that Pablo Casado was ousted as leader of the PP shortly after focusing on a contract awarded in a pandemic by the Community of Madrid to an acquaintance of the president’s brother and for which he received a juicy commission. Or they reproach Alberto Núñez Feijóo for having lunch this Sunday with the president of the Ibiza Council, Vicent Marí, investigated for crimes of administrative prevarication and influence peddling.

In the whole of the PSOE there is a moderate concern. In most of the territories they believe that the diligence with which Ferraz has acted plays in their favor and they are betting that the case will not have an electoral impact beyond the Canary Islands, where until now they believed they had all the ballots to govern. However, some territorial leaders warn that corruption cases damage the image of politics “in general.” That was also this Tuesday the warning of the parliamentary spokesman for Podemos, Pablo Echenique. The purple leader, who called the “Meditor case” “very serious”, made it clear, even so, that he would not support an eventual commission of investigation at the request of the PP. Neither are the PNV or the PDeCAT for the work. Only Gabriel Rufián, from ERC Joan Baldoví from Compromís, affirmed that they would support it, although the popular ones have not yet decided whether to request it.