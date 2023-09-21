Santos Cerdán and Pedro Sánchez, before the vote that approved the use of co-official languages ​​in Congress, this Thursday. Samuel Sanchez

The PSOE has received with a mixture of pity, rejection and detachment the latest criticism that Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra have leveled against the acting president and general secretary of the party regarding the possibility of granting an amnesty to those accused of the processes. The federal leadership, the ministers and the middle management consulted, be they provincial secretaries or rank-and-file deputies, consider the “predictable” invectives that two of the great leaders of the socialist old guard dedicated the day before to the current leader of the PSOE to be amortised. Guerra even accused Sánchez of being a “dissident” and “disloyal” with the approval of González. “Disloyal are those who do not respect the majorities of the party,” the Secretary of Organization, Santos Cerdán, has come out in defense of Pedro Sánchez. “We respect what former leaders of the PSOE may say, but it is not the decision of the PSOE. Yesterday [por el miércoles] “It was the presentation of a War book… It will surely be more successful than the harangues it is feeding,” the Ferraz number three.

All the socialist leaders consulted share that the impact of the criticism is minimal in the ranks of the party. Another issue is the concern of some territorial leaders about the wear and tear that this may imply in a sector of the electorate. Juan Espadas, general secretary of the Andalusian PSOE, respects, but does not share, the analyzes of González and Guerra and has asked for “a margin of confidence” from Sánchez to revalidate a progressive Government.

The general secretary of Madrid, Juan Lobato, has highlighted that both had their moment to “make decisions with determination and leadership”, but that it is Sánchez who “is now in the engine room” of the PSOE and La Moncloa. The noise, in any case, will not calm down until Sánchez is inaugurated, a scenario that the president takes for granted, despite the fact that he needs some votes, those of Junts, which are not at all clear.

The discomfort and indignation with the darts of González and Guerra is unanimous in the current generation of the PSOE. Except for Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha, and Javier Lambán, general secretary in Aragón, no active official attended the presentation of the book The rose and the thorns of the former vice president. The federal leadership of the PSOE did not even send anyone to represent them. That is why the reproaches, in public or private, made by current or recent ministers and positions with a great future or with a diminishing projection have not been surprising. “They are amortized. When you say something in favor you are authorized to say something against. “They talk about changes of opinion… But they were the ones who defended not entering NATO!” reflected a relevant deputy with a lot of organic power.

Sources from the federal leadership deny that they are even contemplating opening a sanctioning file against González and Guerra, as happened last week with the expulsion of Nicolás Redondo Terreros for his “repeated contempt” for the party. In the leadership of the PSOE they distinguish that the latter has disparaged the acronym and was on the verge of expulsion after an act with Isabel Díaz Ayuso before the 2021 electoral campaign. On the other hand, González and Guerra “have not openly declared themselves against the interests of the party”, but they have done so on issues such as amnesty.

“That everyone has an opinion is very good, but you also have to know when it is appropriate to express it, in what framework and who it serves, especially when one has had vast political experience and has been characterized by the demand for that loyalty in others.” moments. Simply apply the same thing you would have asked for at another time. And, on the other hand, I think that even respecting oneself and such an important legacy,” observed José Luis Ábalos, the Secretary of Organization before Cerdán and former Minister of Transport. “Old,” Miquel Iceta, Minister of Culture and former first secretary of the PSC, described the words of the former president and the former vice president of the first socialist governments after the restoration of democracy.

“What Alfonso Guerra said about a woman in politics is absolutely detestable, that we are judged by our hair instead of our neurons… Alfonso Guerra should make him look at it,” former vice president Carmen Calvo has charged against the former leader. “He must have had time between one hair salon and another,” Guerra had reacted hours before in response to Yolanda Díaz’s criticism of González.

The disaffection of today’s PSOE generation with González and Guerra has been the tone, although it did not come from now, in all the conversations in Congress, where the use of co-official languages ​​was approved, which the former vice president has also questioned. “We were waiting for them to speak in the campaign. I am very happy that they have recovered their voice,” said a senior official of the Government and the federal leadership.

Silences

The silence of the two historical figures in the campaign of the last general elections caused outrage, since they were the exception and did not sign any of the manifestos of party veterans who proliferated in defense of Sánchez against the threat of a PP Government with Vox , such as those that have been formed in five autonomous communities and 140 town councils. While José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero multiplied in the campaign, González did not ask for the vote for the PSOE. And he did not reappear until early September to explain his rejection of a hypothetical amnesty. A behavior that has led part of the old guard, who these weeks referred to the manifestos to make clear their support for Sánchez and try to avoid a clash with González and Guerra, to stand up and show their distance and distance from the once unquestionable leaders .

“Each one is the owner of his words; We young people were taught to respect our elders and I have the utmost respect for them as socialist leaders and those responsible for the Government during a very important stage. And from that respect, from that gratitude, I claim the need to respect the person who leads the PSOE, its general secretary and also those of us who are and have government responsibilities or responsibilities within the party,” the Government spokesperson stressed. and Minister of Territorial Policy, Isabel Rodríguez. “This is a large party in which there is room for many opinions, a party with the ability to speak out when it comes to big issues with absolute internal democracy. And it will be there where the future of the decisions we have to adopt will be decided, which will undoubtedly have the same inspiration that inspired Felipe González’s policies at the time,” she concluded.