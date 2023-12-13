The PSOE considers that Santiago Abascal has committed a “serious breach of coexistence and constitutional order”, with “incitement to hatred and even violence” after the string of statements he has made in recent weeks against Pedro Sánchez. The leader of Vox has repeatedly called the president of the Government a “coup plotter” and on Sunday, as a culmination, he said in an interview with the Argentine newspaper Clarionalluding to the general secretary of the socialists, that “there will be a given moment when the people will want to hang him by his feet.”

“These statements represent another step in the seriousness of the serious accusations that have been made, culminating in the identification of the president with a 'dictator', by evoking the image of him 'hanged by his feet' by 'the people.' , with a clear allusion to the death of the Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini on April 28, 1945,” states the PSOE in the complaint it presented this Wednesday to the State Attorney General's Office and which EL PAÍS has reported. The Italian dictator was summarily executed by an Italian partisan and his body displayed hanging upside down in Milan. “The expression used has an even greater gravity, since it is not only limited to identifying the democratically elected president with a dictator, but it also justifies through the simile that, as happened with Benito Mussolini, there will come a time when “the people want to use violence against them,” adds the 21-page document signed by Alberto Cachinero, the legal representative of the PSOE.

More information

Abascal has also been very active in calling for protests against socialist headquarters as part of his strategy against the amnesty law. The Vox leader has even participated in several rallies in front of the PSOE state headquarters in Madrid, which continue to take place every night, although with an increasingly smaller attendance and which at their peak brought together up to 8,000 people and led to riots by groups. neo-Nazis and Francoists. The legal officials of the PSOE understand that Abascal would have also incurred a possible crime for “discrimination for ideological reasons” due to attacks “on socialist political thought.” The Vox leader even joined the Ferraz Street protests with Tucker Carlson, a US presenter fired by Fox News and known for his far-right speeches and the spread of hoaxes such as the 2020 electoral fraud favorable to Donald Trump.

The result would be, according to the legal arguments of the PSOE, the “public singling out of a group, in this case through the attack on those who represent it, for reasons of an ideological nature, placing them, the PSOE they represent, and their members and affiliates , at the center of attacks resulting from this accusation, as has been happening during the last month, especially in front of the PSOE headquarters on Ferraz Street. The socialists have suffered acts of vandalism in around 150 houses in the town, according to the latest data they have. The document recalls that Abascal urged police officers to “not obey illegal orders” from his command.

The PSOE will ask the Prosecutor's Office to agree to open an investigation in accordance with the provisions of current legislation. And that the Public Prosecutor's Office carry out the procedures “that it deems pertinent to verify the facts and determine the criminal nature or not of them and their authors, as well as the legal classification that may correspond to them.” Since Abascal is a qualified person, due to his status as a congressman, the power to analyze the content of the complaint and initiate investigation proceedings corresponds to the Supreme Court Prosecutor's Office, explain sources from the Public Prosecutor's Office. If, after analyzing the content of the complaint, the Prosecutor's Office understands that there are indications of a crime, it will carry out the procedures it deems appropriate to verify the facts and determine the criminal responsibility of its authors. Once the investigation procedures are concluded, the Prosecutor's Office will decide whether to file a complaint or complaint before the Supreme Court or, on the contrary, to file the proceedings initiated, in the event that it understands that there is no evidence of a crime.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The socialists' legal team has concluded that the events reported could constitute a crime of slander or slander according to articles 205 and 208 of the Penal Code, and could even be considered within the crime provided for in article 504, which classifies as a crime especially insults, slander, and serious threats to the Government and other State institutions. “The Government in Spain is abolishing the rule of law, it is suppressing the Judiciary, it is attacking the Constitution,” Abascal said in the interview in Clarion.

The most severe scenario for the president of Vox is that his statements could be susceptible to a hate crime for inciting him against Sánchez. Article 510 of the Penal Code regulates as crimes the conduct of “those who publicly encourage, promote or incite, directly or indirectly, hatred, hostility, discrimination or violence against a group, a part of it or against a specific person by reason of their membership. that, for racist, anti-Semitic or other reasons referring to ideology, religion or beliefs”, among other reasons. Also of “those who harm the dignity of people through actions that entail humiliation, contempt or discredit of any of the groups referred to in the previous section, or of a part of them, or of any person determined by reason of their membership.” to them for racist, anti-Semitic or other ideological reasons” and other factors.

“Direct incitement to hatred”

“These attacks on our representatives, the president and the Government, are at the very least a clear direct incitement to hatred and discrimination of the socialist political thought represented by the PSOE, as demonstrated by the harassment that we are suffering in our headquarters, through the seriously insulting attribution and slanderous acts that damage their honor, which represents a violation of the right to non-discrimination for ideological reasons, which cannot be protected by freedom of expression,” the socialists argue.

“Although ideological freedom and freedom of expression protect the free expression of ideas, even those that are rejectable and annoying for some people, in no case can such freedoms provide coverage for contempt and insult against people or groups, or the generation of feelings of hostility against them, thereby constituting hate crimes,” the socialists allege. “The reported conduct is a clear example of this discriminatory motivation, because along with what could be covered by more or less severe, bitter or even unpleasant criticism for a management or political action, it has a connecting link: the attack by the belonging of those affected to a group, which in this case is one that defends socialist ideas, to whom [Abascal] expressly despises [como] 'Shitty lefties' or 'scoundrels', says the PSOE legal team in a new reference to the interview in Clarion.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_